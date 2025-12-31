After Tino: Compostela body identified, Cebu City 5 still missing

The corpse recovered from the Cotcot River weeks after typhoon Tino hit Cebu was identified as that of a Compostela town resident. | Photo courtesy of Councilor Dave Tumulak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities confirmed that the body they recovered from Cotcot River belongs to a resident of Compostela town, not of Cebu City.

The confirmation came on Tuesday, December 30. Officials added that almost two months after typhoon Tino hit the country, five persons from Cebu City remain missing.

Councilor Dave Tumulak said the Philippine National Police–Scene of the Crime Operations’ (PNP-SOCO) forensic identification helped determine the body’s provenance.

Dental records, clothing

The police positively identified the male cadaver through dental records and secondary identifiers, including clothing, said Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

“Dili siya taga-Cebu City; taga-Compostela siya, (He is not from Cebu City; he is from Compostela),” Tumulak said.

READ: Missing in Cebu City down to 5 after woman found alive in Bacayan

He added that relatives of missing persons from Barangay Paril—one of the Cebu City communities hardest hit by Typhoon Tino—initially went to view the remains. But they later confirmed that the body was not that of missing family member.

With the identification completed, Tumulak stressed that Cebu City’s official count of missing persons remained unchanged at five.

How the body was found

Police Chief Master Sgt. Arni Goc-ong of the Liloan Municipal Police Station said residents first discovered the remains after floodwaters along the river subsided.

“Ang mga residente didto, ni-report sa amoang station kay nakit-an nga niuga na ang tubig unya lapok na lay makita. Mao tong nakita ang tiil sa tawo, mao tong ni-report dayon sila sa police station,” Goc-ong said.

(The residents notified our station. The waters receded and mud was left behind. They saw a human foot and reported this to the police station.)

He said police officers coordinated with the Liloan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), which accompanied them to the site to retrieve the body.

They first discovered the remains on the night of December 28. But authorities delayed retrieval work due to darkness and unsafe conditions in the area surrounding the body.

“Pagkabuntag na giadto gyud ang patayng lawas,” Goc-ong said.

(We went to see the body in the morning.)

Authorities retrieved the body at around 7 a.m. on December 29. They brought them to a funeral home in Liloan for examination.

According to the Liloan municipal DRRMO, family members formally identified the victim on Tuesday, December 30 through dental profiling and clothing on the body. Police have turned over the body to the family.

Profiling, DNA checks ongoing

The identification formed part of the broader forensic work of the Task Force on the Management of the Dead and the Missing (MDM), where PNP-SOCO plays a key role.

Cebu City is represented in the task force, Tumulak said.

He explained that the task force enforces strict verification protocols in identifying found bodies since river systems linking Cebu City, Compostela, and Liloan complicate search-and-retrieval efforts.

Floodwaters may carry victims far from where they were last seen, making dental records, DNA, and secondary identifiers crucial.

Revised tally of missing

The clarification on the Cotcot River body came weeks after authorities revised Cebu City’s count of missing persons after they found alive a person who had been listed as missing.

A month after typhoon Tino battered Cebu City’s upland barangays, one of six individuals earlier believed to be missing was found alive, reducing the official tally to five.

Karen Baloney, 30, of Barangay Bacayan, was discovered safe at her home during a scheduled profiling and DNA verification activity on December 5.

“As of this time, the reported number was six missing persons, but I am happy to announce that only five are missing [after] Typhoon Tino,” Tumulak said in an interview on December 9.

“Nakita nato ang ika-number 6 nga naa ra sa ilang balay during MDM and DVI profiling on December 5. Pagkuha unta sa DNA, didto nato nahibaw-an nga buhi diay,” he added.

(We found the supposed missing alive her residence… When we checked her DNA, we verified that she was the supposedly missing person.)

Tumulak said the woman had returned home about a week after the typhoon. But her family or barangay officials did not report this, causing her name to remain on the official missing list.

“Tungod sa iyang kahadlok, nilakaw siya ug nibalik siya after a week after the typhoon,” he said.

(Out of fear, she left but returned a week after the storm.)

Search to persist despite challenges

Despite the identification of the Cotcot River body and the revised count of missing persons, Tumulak emphasized that Cebu City will not suspend search-and-retrieval operations.

“We continue to try to retrieve those who were lost after Typhoon Tino because we cannot stop the operation,” he said. “In fairness to the families, we cannot stop. We will stop only when the families tell us to.”

Search teams have been combing riverbanks and mountain routes from Barangay Paril down to Compostela and Liloan, all connected by the Cotcot–Lusaran river network, where strong currents and debris may have swept away victims.

“Our support continues. We also called the municipality of Compostela and Liloan. Their search is also ongoing,” Tumulak said.

Operations include debris clearing, ground searches, and the deployment of K9 units.

“Gibuhat gyud nato ang tanan para makita gyud,” he said.

(We are doing everything to find the missing.)

Full-scale profiling, DNA collection

The CCDRRMC, in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the MDM cluster, continues full-scale profiling and DNA collection from the families of the missing to ensure swift identification if remains are recovered.

“Importante kaayo nga kompleto ang files sa next of kin. If naa tay makit-an, mailhan dayon pinaagi sa DNA,” Tumulak said.

(It is important to have complete files of the relatives. If we find a body, we immediately recognize it through DNA samples.)

DILG Cebu City Director Jonah Pino lead the search with support from the PNP, Cebu City Health Department, and the CCDRRMC.

Five still missing from upland barangays

As of the latest update, the five individuals still unaccounted for in Cebu City are from:

Two from Barangay Bacayan

One from Barangay Binaliw

One from Barangay Paril

One from Barangay Lusaran



These upland communities were among the hardest hit when typhoon Tino made landfall on Nov. 4, 2025, triggering severe flooding and landslides.

Authorities said daily search operations continue, alongside close coordination with neighboring local governments to monitor interconnected river systems and possible downstream recovery points.

Families hold on to hope

Tumulak acknowledged the emotional toll on families of the missing who have waited weeks for answers. He assured them that operations will persist despite the risks and difficulties.

“We know the agony and pain families are going through,” he said. “If we say we are stopping the search, it is unfair for them.”

As of December 30, Cebu City continues looking for its five missing residents even as inter-town coordination and forensic efforts intensify across northern Cebu’s river networks.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP