Mabolo police arrest 3 men, seize ₱40,800 shabu

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested three men and seized about six grams of suspected shabu during a patrol operation in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, December 30.

Personnel of Mabolo Police Station arrested Gavino Pasinabao Encallado, 60; Danilo Sabayton Ordaniza, 51; and Richard Remedio Atamosa, 50. They rounded up the suspects around 9 p.m. in Sitio Lahing-Lahing 1.

The police caught them in alleged possession of suspected illegal drugs.

READ: Cebu City buy-busts: 3 suspects nabbed, over ₱2M shabu seized

Arrested amid patrol

According to police, operatives from the Station Drug Enforcement Uni and tracker team conducted detective patrols in the area when they reportedly saw the suspects in possession of a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Police recovered from the suspects were six heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu. It weighed an estimated 6 grams with a standard drug price of ₱40,800.

READ: Mambaling buy-bust: Minor with over P1.2M shabu rescued

Police marked, inventoried, and photographed the seized items at the scene. Representatives from the media, the Department of Justice, and an elected barangay official witnessed the process in compliance with legal procedures.

The authorities submitted the items to the Cebu City Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory examination. Meanwhile, they took the three suspects to the custodial facility of Mabolo Police Station.

READ: Drug bust in Bogo City yields over ₱7.5 million in shabu

Authorities said the suspects will face drug possession charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. They added that case build-up continues.

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