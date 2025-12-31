Soco urges public leaders to serve people better, deliver results in 2026

Cebu Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco | Photo from the Office of the Vice Governor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu enters the new year, public leaders are urged to renew their commitment to serving the people.

Cebu Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco stressed that the year ahead presents an opportunity for government officials to move beyond rhetoric and focus on service-driven leadership. Likewise, optimism for the new year must be matched by focused action and a shared sense of responsibility among those in public office.

“As we welcome 2026, we do so with clarity of purpose and confidence in the strength of the Cebuano spirit,” Soco said in his New Year’s message on Wednesday, December 31.

READ: Cebu needs master drainage plan badly after deadly Tino-triggered floods

“The year ahead calls not only for optimism, but for focused action, disciplined governance, and results that people can feel in their everyday lives,” he added.

Priority projects, programs, and infra

Serving the public better means prioritizing programs and projects that address basic needs and protect livelihoods, Soco said.

READ: Cebu province to have 2 public complaint desks

He pointed to stronger and more targeted support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as one area where government leaders can directly help sustain jobs and local economies.

The vice governor also urged public officials to take responsibility for improving healthcare services, saying leadership should translate budgets into better facilities, smarter capital investments, and more efficient management to make quality care accessible across the province.

Infrastructure, Soco said, is another measure of whether leaders are truly serving the people.

He stressed that major projects must be well-planned, responsive to real needs, and executed properly to deliver long-term benefits.

“As I have said before, we must do the right projects and do them right this time,” he said.

Within this context, Soco cited the Metro Cebu Expressway, the proposed 4th bridge, and the coastal road as projects that should move forward with urgency for their potential to improve mobility and support economic activity.

He also reiterated the need for a comprehensive north-to-south mass transport system to ease daily commutes and reduce congestion.

Additionally, public leaders must also show foresight by addressing long-term challenges such as climate change.

Soco called for renewable energy projects across the province and the full implementation of an integrated flood control and drainage master plan to protect communities from flooding and extreme weather.

However, he emphasized that public service requires discipline in execution. Leaders, he said, must plan earlier, coordinate better across government agencies and local government units, and focus on measurable outcomes rather than publicity.

This approach, Soco added, will require difficult choices, including prioritizing projects that deliver lasting value and setting aside those that do not serve the long-term interests of the people.

Collaboration

Beyond programs and infrastructure, Soco underscored the need for stronger collaboration among government leaders, local government units, and stakeholders, guided by mutual respect and shared responsibility.

“The coming year must be defined by leaders working together with a common commitment to serve the people better,” he said.

Soco said 2026 presents an opportunity to restore public trust in government through unity, discipline, and decisive leadership.

“With unity and decisive leadership, we can turn plans into progress and aspirations into lasting impact for our people,” he said.

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