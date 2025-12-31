5 holiday deaths linked to stroke, heart attacks reported

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MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported five deaths linked to acute medical emergencies recorded during the 2025 holiday season, highlighting the persistent threat of non-communicable diseases amid festive celebrations.

Citing surveillance data gathered from Dec. 21 to 31 across 10 pilot monitoring sites, the DOH said three of the holiday deaths were caused by acute stroke, while two resulted from acute coronary syndrome.

Stroke emerged as the most common condition monitored during the period, accounting for 53 of the 180 recorded acute cases.

READ: DOH warning: Holiday-related heart attacks, strokes on the rise

This was followed by acute coronary syndrome, which comprised 28 of the 77 cases tracked. Bronchial asthma was also noted, with eight cases recorded out of 31, mostly involving children aged zero to nine.

Most stroke and heart attack cases were recorded among adults aged 60 to 69.

The DOH said the recorded holiday deaths highlight the importance of recognizing early warning signs and acting quickly when symptoms appear.

To prevent acute coronary syndrome, the agency advised the public to avoid overeating, smoking, alcohol consumption, and stress, and to seek immediate consultation for chest tightness or breathing difficulty.

READ: Stroke, heart disease, asthma cases rise in PH from Dec. 21-31 — DOH

For stroke, the DOH urged Filipinos to maintain normal blood pressure, remain physically active, and seek urgent medical attention if numbness or weakness in any part of the body occurs.

Parents of children with bronchial asthma were reminded to avoid triggers such as dust and smoke and ensure that inhalers and medications are always accessible.

In case of emergencies, the public may call 911 or the 1555 DOH Emergency Number for rapid medical assistance.

The DOH emphasized that prompt response and preventive habits remain crucial in reducing fatal complications from non-communicable diseases during the holiday season to prevent holiday deaths. (PNA)

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