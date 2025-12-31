New Year’s Eve operation yields high-value suspect, ₱427K shabu

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Bohol confiscated more than ₱400,000 worth of suspected shabu and arrested a high-value suspect during an anti-illegal drug operation in the town of Dauis on New Year’s Eve.

In a statement, the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said operatives confiscated 62.9 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P427,720.

READ: P2.55-M ‘shabu’ seized, high-value target nabbed in Bohol drug bust

Chicharon maker

Authorities carried out the operation around 1:48 p.m. in Purok 9, Barangay Songculan, Dauis.

Agencies involved included the Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, with support from the Dauis Municipal Police Station.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man, identified as a high-value individual, during the operation.

READ: Mabolo police arrest 3 men, seize ₱40,800 shabu – Cebu Daily News

Baclayon native

Authorities said the suspect is a chicharon maker, a native of Baclayon, Bohol, and currently resides in Barangay Songculan.

Aside from the suspected shabu, police also recovered non-drug items from the suspect. They now constitute evidence in the case.

They currently detain the suspect at the Dauis Municipal Police Station. He will face charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said they turned over the seized illegal drugs for forensic examination as part of the case build-up for filing before the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities added that the New Year’s Eve operation forms part of continuing efforts to curb illegal drug activities in Bohol province.

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