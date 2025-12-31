Noy Pacing pugs set to see action in Bohol fight card

The Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy fighters who will take to the ring in mid-January 2026 (from left): Khyl Sumalinog, Joebert Dacullo, and Kevin Sumalinog. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three boxers from the Noy Pacing Flores (NPF) Boxing Academy are set to test their mettle in the “Battle of the Outer Soul in Bohol” on January 17 at the Duero Training Center in the town of Duero, Bohol.

Led by veteran trainer and gym chief Brix Flores, NPF will parade rising prospects Joebert Dacullo and brothers Kevin and Khyl Sumalinog in the provincial fight card.

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Against home favorite

Dacullo will headline the event, taking on hometown bet Brian Bustrillo in an eight-round main event in the 112-pound division.

The young pugilist sports a 5-1 record with two knockouts and is looking to bounce back from a loss to John Vincent Lauriaga last July in Manila.

Bustrillo, meanwhile, enters the bout with a 4-2 record, three of his wins coming by knockout.

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Rebound dream

He also aims for a rebound after absorbing a split-decision defeat to Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Mark Anthony Sarino last November in Mandaue City.

Also seeing action is unbeaten flyweight Kevin Sumalinog. He will put his pristine 5-0 record, including one knockout on the line against Cerwin Genosas in a six-round clash at 112 pounds.

Genosas owns a 2-6 tally with two knockouts.

Rounding out the NPF contingent is Kevin’s younger brother, Khyl Sumalinog. He brings a 2-0 record into his four-round bout against John Michael Cariba (0-4) in the 130-pound division.

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