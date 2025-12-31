Kenneth Llover lined up for world title shot next says Peñalosa

Kenneth Llover (left) and Gerry Penalosa (right). | Photo from Llover’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh off a dominant knockout win in Japan, Kenneth Llover appears to be on track for a world title opportunity in 2026.

Former two-division world champion and now promoter Gerry Peñalosa of GerryPens Promotions said a championship fight is already being lined up for his rising bantamweight contender.

Llover, nicknamed “Lover Boy”, recently delivered a statement performance, stopping China’s Ayati Sailike in the second round to successfully defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight crown in Japan.

READ: Llover to defend OPBF title in Japan; Casimero returns after 1-year ban

The victory kept Llover unbeaten at 17-0, with 12 knockouts, and capped a strong 2025 campaign highlighted by four straight knockout wins. His recent run included victories in Japan and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

With the momentum, Kenneth Llover is expected to move up from his current world rankings of No. 5 in the IBF bantamweight division, No. 9 in the WBC, and No. 10 in the WBA.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Peñalosa said their team is now preparing for a world championship bout, with Manila being eyed as a possible venue early next year.

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One potential opponent is undefeated Mexican champion Jose Salas Reyes, the reigning IBF world bantamweight titleholder. A showdown with Reyes could provide Kenneth Llover his first crack at a world title in 2026, especially with the Filipino prospect also being co-promoted by Japan’s Kameda Promotions.

Reyes owns a spotless 17-0 record, including 11 knockouts.

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