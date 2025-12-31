New Year 2026: Who celebrates first?

The rolling celebration of New Year’s Day reminds us how time is experienced differently around the world. | AFP File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the world prepares to welcome 2026, countries will celebrate at different times. Because the Earth has 38 time zones, it takes about 26 hours for the New Year to reach every corner of the globe—even though a day has only 24 hours.

This might sound confusing, but here’s why: some countries use half-hour or even 45-minute time offsets, and the first and last time zones are far apart.

For example, Kiritimati (Christmas Island) in Kiribati celebrates 2026 14 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), while Baker Island in the Pacific celebrates 12 hours behind UTC. Counting from the first to the last celebration gives a total of 26 hours.

First Countries to Welcome 2026

The first to celebrate will be Kiritimati at 6 p.m. Cebu time on December 31. Just 15 minutes later, the Chatham Islands in New Zealand will join. Over the next few hours, cities like Auckland, Wellington, Suva, and Funafuti will ring in the New Year.

By midnight Cebu time, the New Year arrives in Manila, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Singapore, marking the start of 2026 across much of Asia. Southeast Asian cities such as Bangkok and Jakarta celebrate an hour later, followed by New Delhi in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka at 2:30 a.m.

Europe, the Americas, and the Last Celebrations

Europe, Africa, and the Middle East welcome the New Year starting at 5 a.m. Cebu time, with major cities like Moscow, Athens, Paris, and London joining through the morning.

The Americas are last: New York and Washington D.C. enter 2026 at 1 p.m. Cebu time, Los Angeles at 4 p.m., and finally, Hawaii and remote Pacific islands finish the global countdown at 8 p.m.

This rolling celebration shows how time is experienced differently around the world. While Filipinos toast at midnight on December 31, others may have already welcomed—or are yet to welcome—the New Year, depending on their location.

The schedule comes from Time and Date AS, the company behind the website timeanddate.com, which provides information on global time zones and countdowns. Their tools let users track the New Year in different countries and adjust times for their own location.

No matter where you are in the world, the countdown to 2026 is a reminder that while time is universal, celebrations are wonderfully local.

Read also: How Filipinos welcome 2026: New Year traditions you should know