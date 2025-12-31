Hayco lauds PSC chair Gregorio’s tireless work in sports

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Pato Gregorio (left) and PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco during the agency head’s visit to Cebu. | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco has praised PSC Chairman John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio for his tireless work and hands-on leadership since he assumed office last June.

In a recent interview on Sports Radio 918 AM, Hayco highlighted Gregorio’s relentless commitment, saying the new PSC chief immediately set a clear and energetic direction for the country’s sports development program.

READ: PSC regional training centers: Why Cebu was not included

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appointed Gregorio last June. He replaced Richard Bachmann as PSC chairman.

Soon after taking office, Gregorio embarked on a nationwide tour, including visits to Cebu, to personally inspect existing PSC facilities.

Sports accessibility

From there, he began laying the groundwork for a revamped approach to sports development anchored on accessibility and regional growth.

“Starting last July, we have had a new chairman. His focus, energy, and vision are unbelieveable. He works 24/7. We even call him ‘Flash’ because he works at the speed of light. We rarely have a chairman who is this passionate and whose heart is really for the athletes,” Hayco said.

READ: Renowned sportsman Pato Gregorio named new PSC Chairman

Hayco and Gregorio are longtime friends, having known each other for over two decades.

Both are also businessmen.

Before becoming a prominent sports patron, Gregorio served as general manager of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, where Hayco has operated a restaurant for many years.

Decentralized training

Now serving together as national sports leaders, Hayco underscored Gregorio’s push to decentralize training from Manila as a major step forward.

Under Gregorio’s leadership, the PSC identified 14 regional training centers across the country. The commission initiated renovations of existing facilities and constructed new ones to strengthen grassroots development.

“That has always been one of my visions — to establish training centers in the provinces to widen grassroots sports,” Hayco said.

“I’ve known the chairman for 25 years. I know how his mind works. He’s an entrepreneur and a businessman, and we apply business principles and concepts to sports. He went around the Philippines opening regional training centers,” he added.

Hayco emphasized the importance of moving beyond Manila-based hubs such as the PhilSports Arena and Rizal Memorial Complex.

Athletes across the country

“We have thousands of public school athletes. You can’t build everything just within Ultra and Rizal. It takes an entire village to raise an athlete, and that village is found in the provinces, towns, and barangays,” Hayco explained.

At the same time, he lauded the ongoing massive renovations at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig and the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

“Perhaps you will not recognize Ultra and Rizal after a few months. There are many changes. We thank the President, the First Lady, and of course Chairman Pato. The renovations are ultra-fast, and all of this is for the athletes and the public,” Hayco said.

Another milestone, according to Hayco, was the decision to open PSC facilities to the general public.

“That is a big thing. Suddenly, thousands of people can enter and enjoy PSC facilities,” he added.

As the PSC heads into 2026, Hayco said he is optimistic about what Gregorio’s leadership could further deliver for Philippine sports.

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