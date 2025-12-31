DOH urges meditation for a calmer, stress-free 2026

COMPOSITE IMAGE: JEROME CRISTOBAL FROM INQ STOCK PHOTOS

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) urged the public on New Year’s Eve to adopt meditation as a regular practice to help ensure a calmer, stress-free 2026.

In a Facebook Reel, the DOH outlined the following steps for a “quick reset” to help relieve stress:

Find a quiet corner and sit comfortably.

Set a timer, even for just two to five minutes.

Pay attention to each breath.

If a thought enters your mind, simply bring your focus back to your breathing.

End with awareness. Take a deep breath and feel the calm.

READ: Young Filipinos worry most about financial, job security – study

In its 2025 Mind Health Report, insurance company AXA said that Filipinos aged 18 to 34 experience significantly higher levels of stress and mental health problems than their global peers, mostly triggered by financial instability and job insecurity, even though they are also among the most proactive in seeking help.

The report said that seven in 10 Filipinos experience at least mild forms of anxiety, stress, or depression — among the highest rates globally.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organization report released on Sept. 1 said that one in seven people aged 10 to 19 worldwide experiences a mental disorder.

It noted that depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders are among the top causes of illness and disability among adolescents.

Meanwhile, suicide is the third leading cause of death among those aged 15 to 29. /atm

ALSO READ: New Year’s resolutions: 1 in 5 Filipinos completed theirs in 2025

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