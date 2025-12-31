Firecrackers injured 40 in Central Visayas amid holidays

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CEBU CITY — Firecracker-related incidents injured at least 40 people here amid the ongoing holiday season according to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

Based on DOH-7’s breakdown by location, Cebu province recorded the highest number of cases with 15 injuries, followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 11 cases.

Bohol logged eight injuries, while Cebu City reported five cases. Mandaue City recorded the lowest number, with one injury.

READ: Illegal firecrackers: Over 2,800 pieces destroyed by Cebu police

The data covered the period from December 21 to 6 a.m. on December 31.

More than in 2024

The figures also represent an 18-percent increase compared to the 34 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Health officials identified kwitis, whistle bombs, and lantaka as among the firecrackers commonly involved in the reported incidents.

READ: Barili firecracker stall blaze: Suspect arrested, cohort still at large

These fireworks are known to cause burns, lacerations, and other hand and eye injuries, particularly when handled improperly or used by children without adult supervision.

No fireworks ingestion, stray bullets

Meanwhile, DOH-7 did not record cases of fireworks ingestion or stray bullet injuries in its recent monitoring period.

In line with the holidays, health officials once again urged the public to avoid the use of firecrackers, especially illegal ones.

READ: 335 forbidden firecrackers seized across Central Visayas —PRO-7

The agency stressed that injuries from fireworks not only endanger users but also pose hazards to bystanders.

‘Observe safety measures’

For individuals who still choose to use fireworks, DOH-7 reiterated the importance of following safety measures and ensuring that fireworks are lit only in designated areas and away from crowds, homes, and flammable materials.

The DOH-7 also reminded the public to seek immediate medical assistance in case of firecracker-related accidents.

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