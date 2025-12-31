New Year 2026: UN chief asks world leaders to ‘choose people and planet over pain’

Palestinians gather at a table for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 1, 2025. | Associated Press Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

As the world enters 2026, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a stark but hopeful New Year appeal, urging global leaders to shift resources away from destruction and towards development, peace, and people.

“The world stands at a crossroads,” he said, warning that conflict, climate breakdown, and systemic violations of international law are eroding trust in leadership worldwide.

“People everywhere are asking: Are leaders even listening? Are they ready to act?” he said.

Read more: Prayer for the New Year

At $2.7 trillion, military spending rose by 10% in 2025

The UN chief underscored the scale of global suffering, with more than a quarter of humanity now living in conflict-affected areas. Over 200 million people need humanitarian assistance, while nearly 120 million have been forcibly displaced by war, crises, disasters, or persecution.

Against this backdrop, he pointed to what he described as a profound imbalance in global priorities.

“As we turn the page on a turbulent year, one fact speaks louder than words: global military spending has soared to $2.7 trillion,” he said, nearly 10 percent higher than in the previous year.

That figure, Guterrres stressed, is 13 times higher than total global development aid and equivalent to the entire gross domestic product (GDP) of the African continent.

‘The world has resources to heal the planet’

If current trends continue, military spending could more than double to $6.6 trillion by 2035, even as humanitarian needs continue to rise.

In September 2025, the United Nations launched its report “The Security We Need: Rebalancing Military Spending for a Sustainable and Peaceful Future.” It shows how relatively small shifts in spending could deliver transformative results.

Less than four percent of current military expenditure could end world hunger by 2030, the report observed. Just over 10 percent reduction in military spending could fully vaccinate every child. Redirecting 15 percent would more than cover the annual cost of climate adaptation in developing countries.

“It’s clear the world has the resources to lift lives, heal the planet, and secure a future of peace and justice,” the UN secretary-general said.

‘Invest more on fighting poverty, less on fighting wars’

Looking ahead, he had a direct message to leaders globally.

“On this New Year, let’s resolve to get our priorities straight. A safer world begins by investing more on fighting poverty and less on fighting wars. Peace must prevail,” he urged.

Addressing people everywhere, he added: “Play your part. Our future depends on our collective courage to act.”

“In 2026,” he added, “I call on leaders everywhere: Get serious. Choose people and planet over pain. Let’s rise together – for justice, for humanity, for peace.”

Read also: DOH urges meditation for a calmer, stress-free 2026

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