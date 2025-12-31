Stroke, heart disease, and asthma cases climb in PH from Dec. 21–31 — DOH

STOCK PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported that more individuals were affected by non-communicable diseases during the 2025 holiday season.

It recorded 288 cases of acute stroke, acute coronary syndrome, and bronchial asthma—five percent higher than in 2024.

The DOH said the data were collected from December 21 to December 31, 4:59 a.m., from 10 undisclosed pilot sites nationwide.

According to the DOH, five deaths were reported during the same period: three from acute strokes and two from acute coronary syndrome.

Of the 288 cases, 180 were acute strokes, 53 of which occurred in individuals aged 60 to 69.

To prevent strokes, the DOH advised avoiding overeating, smoking, drinking alcoholic beverages, and stress.Heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and chronic lung disease are noncommunicable diseases (NCD) that, taken together, cause 74% of all deaths worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) has pointed out.

Five risk factors have been linked to NCDs: smoking tobacco, lack of exercise, the harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diets, and air pollution.

Meanwhile, 77 cases were acute coronary syndromes, with the 60-to-69 age group most affected at 28 individuals.

The DOH urged the public to stay active and maintain normal blood pressure to reduce the risk of acute stroke.

READ: Firecracker injuries now over 100 – DOH

Bronchial asthma was recorded in 31 individuals, eight of whom were aged zero to nine, the DOH added. To prevent asthma triggers, inhaling dust and smoke should be avoided.

The agency also encouraged individuals with coronary syndrome or stroke to consult healthcare providers immediately if symptoms arise.

The DOH said symptoms of acute coronary syndrome include chest pain and difficulty breathing, while numbness or weakness in any part of the body may indicate an acute stroke. /mcm

ALSO READ: 5 holiday deaths linked to stroke, heart attacks reported

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