New Year 2026: Live simply, love generously, choose what is right, says Archbishop Uy

Young parishioners greet Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy outside the Parroquia de la Inmaculada Concepcion in Oslob, Cebu, on December 13, 2025. The archbishop presided over the fiesta pontifical mass. | The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy encouraged his flock to begin the new year “not with fear or worry, but with hope and trust in God.”

His message echoed Pope Leo XIV’s message for New Year’s Day, which is also celebrated as the World Day of Peace. The pope called on everyone, “whether we have the gift of faith or feel we lack it,” to welcome the possibility of peace.

Archbishop Uy, in a New Year’s Day message released on social media by The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu, offered encouragement after a year marked by difficulties. These included disasters made more destructive by climate change and allegations of rampant corruption in public sector projects, such as flood control systems.

“The year ahead may bring challenges we do not see yet,” the Cebu archbishop said.

‘God remains faithful even when we feel tired or uncertain’

“But let us remember this: we do not walk alone. God goes before us, walks with us, and remains faithful even when we feel tired or uncertain. This new year, I encourage you to live simply, love generously, and choose what is right even when it is difficult.”

“Let us care for our families, listen to one another, and be attentive to the poor, the wounded, and the forgotten. As we journey together as a church in Cebu, may we grow into a people who listen with open ears, open hearts, and open hands. A listening heart is a loving heart, and a loving heart builds peace.”

Pope Leo was less than 10 weeks into his papacy when he appointed Uy, who was then bishop of Tagbilaran in Bohol, as archbishop of Cebu. Archbishop Uy’s installation took place on September 30, less than three weeks before he turned 59.

Read also: Prayer for the New Year

In his message for the World Day of Peace, the pope also mentioned the difficulties that people endured in 2025.

Peace endures ‘even where only rubble remains’

“Peace is more than just a goal; it is a presence and a journey. Even when it is endangered within us and around us, like a small flame threatened by a storm, we must protect it, never forgetting the names and stories of those who have borne witness to it.”

“Peace is a principle that guides and defines our choices. Even in places where only rubble remains, and despair seems inevitable, we still find people who have not forgotten peace.”

The pope quoted a recent United Nations report that pointed out global military expenditure increased by 9.4% in 2025 from the year before. He reiterated warnings that “technological advances and the military use of artificial intelligence have worsened the tragedy of armed conflict.”

Misa de Gallo with earthquake survivors

Archbishop Uy, for his part, kept a packed schedule in December that included presiding over the closing mass on December 28 of the Jubilee Year of Hope.

In his first Misa de Gallo as archbishop of Cebu, he chose to spend time with communities that endured the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30. He celebrated Misa de Gallo at:

San Isidro Labrador Parish in Tabogon, Cebu;

Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol in Bantayan;

San Isidro Labrador Parish in Maya, Daanbantayan;

Our Lady of the Visitation Parish in Bagay, Daanbantayan;

St. Ignatius de Loyola Parish in Kawit, Medellin;

Sto. Niño Quasi-Parish in Nailon, City of Bogo, Cebu;

Virgen de los Remedios Parish in Odlot, City of Bogo;

St. Michael the Archangel Parish in San Remigio; and

the Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus on D. Jakosalem St. in Cebu City.

Read also: Your money in 2026: How to build an emergency fund, pay off debt

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