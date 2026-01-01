DOT denies role in magazine feature of Frasco, flags false claims

Department of Tourism. Inquirer file photo.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Wednesday refuted circulating online posts alleging that it commissioned or influenced the publication of a magazine cover and feature story involving Secretary Christina Frasco.

In a statement, the DOT said Philippine Topics is a privately run publication and “not an official magazine of the Department,” stressing that it did not contract, pay, commission, or direct the outlet to have such cover or story.

READ: DOT counting on Chinese visitors for rosier 2026

“The content, including the selection of images and text, was produced entirely at the magazine’s editorial discretion,” it said.

“The DOT did not provide any photographs, guidance, or funding for the feature.”

The DOT also clarified that the magazine’s coverage of activities related to World Expo Osaka 2025 was undertaken solely by its editorial team and not in coordination with the department.

READ: DOT denies links to ‘Philippine Topics’ magazine

“Any claim suggesting that the Department or the Secretary used public office or resources for personal promotion is false, misleading, and expressly denied,” it added.

The DOT likewise addressed claims made by an individual photographer, reiterating that it did not supply the questioned image nor endorse any photograph for use in the magazine.

“At no time did the Department instruct, select, approve, or endorse any photograph for the magazine. Any implication that the DOT chose or favored the use of an image of the Secretary over destination-focused materials is entirely false and without factual basis,” it said.

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The agency viewed the spread of false claims with “serious concern,” noting that misrepresenting official actions or implying improper use of public funds erodes public trust.

“The Department of Tourism remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the ethical promotion of Philippine tourism, and condemns the propagation of false and misleading information,” it said. (PNA)

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