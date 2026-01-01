Nearly 250 injured in Holiday road accidents in Central Visayas

Two sports utility vehicles (SUVs) figured in a collision at the viaduct of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) just a few minutes after Cebu City welcomed the New Year on January 1, 2026. | Photo from Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly 250 people were injured in road crashes across Central Visayas during the recent holiday period, according to data released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

As of 6 a.m. on December 31, DOH-7 recorded a total of 248 road crash injury cases.

READ: Holiday road crash injuries climb to 263 — DOH

Of the total cases, 33 were newly recorded.

Based on DOH-7’s breakdown, drivers accounted for the highest number of injured patients, with 152 cases, representing more than half of the total.

This figure includes 76 injuries from collision incidents and another 76 from non-collision cases, such as self-accidents or road mishaps without another vehicle involved.

READ: DOH: Don’t drink before driving as holiday road crashes hit over 11,000

Rear passengers followed with 70 reported injuries, while pedestrians accounted for 19 cases.

Road crashes remain among the leading causes of emergency consultations during the season.

The DOH-7 also continues to monitor cases related to chronic lifestyle-related diseases and fireworks-related injuries as part of its annual holiday health surveillance.

READ: 1 dead, 5 hurt as SUV plunges into ravine in Mountain Province

Meanwhile, they urged the public to remain vigilant and prioritize safety as celebrations continue into the New Year.

“This holiday season, let us prioritize safety and health. Stay alert while on the road, take care of existing health conditions, and avoid using fireworks, especially illegal ones,” the agency said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP