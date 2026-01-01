Cebu City: P19M shabu seized in 211 police operations in December

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted 211 anti-illegal drug operations in December 2025, leading to the arrest of 245 individuals and the seizure of nearly 2.8 kilograms of suspected shabu valued at more than P19 million, based on consolidated police data.

Police data showed that the 211 operations accounted for all anti-illegal drug actions conducted by CCPO units citywide during the December 1 to 31 reporting period.

These included 56 buy-bust operations, 153 police response operations, and two checkpoint operations carried out across Cebu City.

December operations

A total of 245 suspects were arrested for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Of this number, 23 were classified as high-value individuals, composed of 21 alleged drug pushers and two users.

Another 222 suspects were listed as street-level individuals, including 37 alleged pushers and 185 users, according to CCPO records.

Police reported the confiscation of 2,794.78 grams of suspected shabu, with a combined estimated standard drug price of P19,004,504.

Authorities also seized four firearms during the month-long operations.

Holiday period enforcement

The operations were intensified during December amid increased public activity linked to the Christmas and year-end holidays, when police typically record heightened movement in residential areas, transport hubs, and commercial districts.

Police said the figures reflected enforcement actions conducted citywide by CCPO units and represented the full scope of anti-illegal drug activity for the month.

Authorities added that anti-illegal drug operations would continue beyond the holiday period as part of ongoing efforts to address drug distribution at both high-value and street levels.

Police again urged the public to report suspected drug activity to the nearest police station as investigations and operations remain ongoing across Cebu City.

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