North Cotabato grenade attack: 22 New Year’s eve revelers hurt

BLAST SITE. Police cordoned off the site where a grenade was lobbed by still unidentified men toward a group of revelers welcoming the New Year in Barangay Dalapitan, Matalam, North Cotabato on the early hours of Thursday (Jan. 1, 2026). At least 22 people were hurt in the incident. (Photos courtesy of Sky Radio-M’lang and North Cotabato provincial government)

MATALAM, North Cotabato – Police authorities here have launched a province-wide manhunt for two men on a motorbike who lobbed a hand grenade at a roadside New Year’s Eve celebration, injuring at least 22 people.

The revelers who sustained shrapnel wounds are now receiving treatment in various hospitals.

READ: Talisay man charged after attacking neighbors, police with ice pick

Police said two men on a motorbike were seen tossing the explosive toward the roadside revelry in Barangay Dalapitan at past midnight while the people were welcoming the New Year.

The attackers then sped away in an unknown direction.

North Cotabato Governor Emmylou Mendoza strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to arrest the perpetrator.

READ: Bondi Beach attack hero says wanted to protect ‘innocent people’

“Violence has no place in the province. Those responsible should be brought before the bar of justice,” she said in a statement Thursday.

The provincial government is now attending to the victims’ medical needs, as ordered by Mendoza. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP