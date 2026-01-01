North Cotabato grenade attack: 22 New Year’s eve revelers hurt
MATALAM, North Cotabato – Police authorities here have launched a province-wide manhunt for two men on a motorbike who lobbed a hand grenade at a roadside New Year’s Eve celebration, injuring at least 22 people.
The revelers who sustained shrapnel wounds are now receiving treatment in various hospitals.
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Police said two men on a motorbike were seen tossing the explosive toward the roadside revelry in Barangay Dalapitan at past midnight while the people were welcoming the New Year.
The attackers then sped away in an unknown direction.
North Cotabato Governor Emmylou Mendoza strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to arrest the perpetrator.
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“Violence has no place in the province. Those responsible should be brought before the bar of justice,” she said in a statement Thursday.
The provincial government is now attending to the victims’ medical needs, as ordered by Mendoza. (PNA)
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