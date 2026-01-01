Mayon alert status raised to Level 2 by Phivolcs

Mayon Volcano (PNA photo by Connie Calipay)

LEGAZPI CITY – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised the alert status of Mayon Volcano from Alert Level 1 (low-level unrest) to Alert Level 2 (increasing/moderate level of unrest) on Thursday.

In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the volcano’s current unrest is driven by shallow magmatic processes, which could lead to a hazardous magmatic eruption.

READ: Ongoing tremors in Taal Volcano may lead to eruption — Phivolcs

On Wednesday, there were a total of 47 recorded rockfall events, marking the highest incidence in a single day over the past year.

Increased rockfall at Mayon Volcano has been a precursor to magmatic dome growth in the upper structure, similar to the conditions observed before its eruption in 2023.

Although the current unrest has not shown significant volcanic earthquakes or sulfur dioxide anomalies, the agency said ground deformation parameters have been continuously unusual for nearly 18 months, unlike the situation in 2023.

READ: Kanlaon Volcano emits ash twice on Monday morning

Data on long-term ground deformation, based on EDM, continuous GPS, and electronic tilt monitoring, indicate that the Mayon edifice, particularly its eastern and northeastern slopes, has been swelling or inflating since June 2024. Additionally, short-term swelling on the western and southwestern slopes began in May 2025.

“Persistent and increasing rockfall, coupled with long- to short-term swelling of the edifice, may indicate an increased chance of an eruption occurring at the summit of Mayon. This could generate hazardous volcanic hazards that may impact surrounding communities.”

Phivolcs urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid entering the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) to minimize risks from sudden explosions, pyroclastic density currents, rockfalls, landslides, and ballistic projectiles.

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Local government units (LGUs) are advised to prepare for potential evacuations in communities within the PDC hazard zone if the unrest escalates and the alert level is raised further.

Civil aviation authorities are also advised to instruct pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit, as ash and ballistic fragments from any sudden eruption can pose hazards to aircraft. (PNA)

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