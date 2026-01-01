New Year’s Day: Rain in parts of PH due to amihan, 2 weather systems

Pagasa weather update.

MANILA, Philippines – Three weather systems will bring cloudy skies and rain over parts of the country on the first day of 2026, the weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line, with possible flash floods or landslides from moderate to at times heavy rains.

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Meanwhile, Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies.

PAGASA warned of potential flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

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The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, although no significant impact is expected.

Strong to gale-force winds from the northeast to north will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon, causing rough to very rough seas up to 4.5 meters.

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The rest of Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. (PNA)

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