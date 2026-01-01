SK Labangon chair defends Thailand trip, says critics are longtime family enemies

Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson of Labangon, Kim Kyle Buendia, said they were invited to a wedding in Thailand. | SK Labangon/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chairperson of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in Barangay Labangon in Cebu City has defended his recent trip to Thailand, saying it was a private family matter and not a government-funded activity.

This amid mounting social media backlash that drew scrutiny from City Hall and renewed calls for accountability among public officials.

The controversy erupted after a social media post late Wednesday accused members of the Labangon SK of vacationing abroad despite alleged inaction on youth programs in the barangay. The post quickly gained traction online, prompting public debate over propriety, transparency, and the use of public office.

READ: Cebu City officials may face lifestyle check

Labangon SK chairperson Kim Kyle Buendia, in a message sent to CDN Digital, said the trip was purely personal and legal.

“We are invited to the wedding day of the daughter of my father’s sister and also we have legal papers for our travel. Kana nagcirculate nga mga issues kay sa una pa na sila tigdaut sa mga Buendia,” Buendia said.

(We are invited to the wedding day of the daughter of my father’s sister and also we have legal papers for our travel. Those issues are circulating because since they have always talked bad about the Buendias.)

He did not respond when asked whether the trip was connected to any government activity or funded by public money, as of press time.

READ: DILG to study sanctions vs local execs who skirted travel ban amid Uwan

Mayor urges scrutiny, accountability

Mayor Nestor Archival, for his part, said he was unaware of any official travel approval related to the trip and stressed the need for scrutiny of government officials’ movements, especially amid ongoing public concern over spending.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Thursday, January 1, Archival said he had not signed any travel authority related to the issue.

“I don’t think so kay wala ko nakabantay ana. Yes, normally, muari man gyud na nako. And wala koy napirmahan, I don’t remember nga niage na nako but if mga ing’ana man gud na matter ako man na sila pangutan-on,” the mayor said.

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(I don’t think so because I did not notice any of that. Yes, normally, that would come to me. And I have not signed anything. I don’t remember that it went through me, but if matters like that really, I will ask them.)

He added that he had not personally noticed any irregularity but emphasized that accountability would remain essential.

“Wala gyud ko nakabantay gyud. Ilaha lang siguro nang kaugalingon,” Archival said.

(I did not notice really. That could have been themselves.)

The mayor emphasized that official travels, whether by elected officials or youth leaders, must always be transparent and justifiable.

“Kining mga ingon ani nga mga larga-larga, i-scrutinize lang gyud nato og maayo. Mao ra gyud nay importante dinha. Kay bisan man gane kung molarga sila, magsulti man gihapon na sila kay kinahanglan man sila magpahibalo,” he said.

(Things like this that are travels, we always scrutinize them. That is the most important there. Because even if they would travel, they would still tell us because they would need to tell us about it.)

Archival further said City Hall had begun closely monitoring the outputs of official travels to ensure they would translate into tangible benefits.

“This year gitan-aw na na nato. And tan-awon na sad nato ilang mga output sa pag-adto sa usa ka lugar. Dili kay muadto lang unya walay gihimo,” he added.

(This year we are looking at it. And we will look into their output in going to a place. Not just to go there and do nothing.)

Social media post sparks outrage

The issue gained public attention after Rian Bacalla, a social media personality and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate known as “Kid Sunshine ng Cebu,” posted a scathing message on Facebook on Wednesday, December 31. The post has since garnered more than a thousand reactions and hundreds of comments.

In her post, Bacalla criticized the alleged Thailand trip of the Labangon SK while pointing to the absence of youth and LGBT-related activities in the barangay as the year ended.

Bacalla, who hails from Barangay Labangon and recently competed in the Queen of Cebu City Pride 2024 pageant, questioned how barangay youth officials could afford foreign travel given their modest allowances.

Context of tighter scrutiny

The controversy unfolds as Cebu City intensifies discussions on transparency and lifestyle checks among public officials.

In September, Councilor Sisinio Andales pushed for the institutionalization of lifestyle checks for both elected and appointed city officials, stressing that public office was a public trust. The City Council later moved to direct the Office of the Mayor to draft guidelines for a local lifestyle check task force that would scrutinize officials’ Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs).

The move aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for nationwide lifestyle checks across government offices, following reports of anomalous public works projects.

Separately, Archival has also ordered city departments to minimize lavish spending and limit government-funded travel, citing budget constraints and the need to prioritize social services, including assistance for senior citizens.-funded travel and non-essential spending as part of broader fiscal discipline efforts.

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