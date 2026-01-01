Cebu City records vehicular collisions at end of 2025, start of 2026

A sedan slammed into the center railings along F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa on Wednesday, December 31 (L), while a separate vehicular collision occurred along the SRP Bridge in Cebu City involving two sport utility vehicles (SUVs) on Thursday, January 1 (right). | Photo courtesy of Jane Gallardo and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate vehicular collisions were recorded in Cebu City at the end of 2025 and the start of 2026, with authorities reporting damage to vehicles but no injuries to drivers or passengers in both incidents.

The first crash occurred along F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa in the early hours of December 31, while the second one was reported on January 1 along the South Road Properties (SRP) Bridge.

Traffic authorities are now investigating both incidents.

New Year’s Eve crash in Punta Princesa

At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, December 31, a sedan slammed into the center railings along F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa. The impact of the collision shattered parts of the car

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Lapu-Lapu City, told investigators he was heading north and was about to turn toward Barangay Tisa when his vehicle suddenly veered toward the center of the road and struck the railings.

The driver claimed he did not notice the railings because the area allegedly lacked reflectorized markings. He added that he was on his way to drop off friends in Barangay Labangon.

However, witnesses told police that the vehicle was traveling at high speed. They also suspected the driver of being under the influence of alcohol.

Despite the damage, the driver and his companions declined hospital treatment.

As of this writing, the vehicle remains in the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for further investigation.

READ: Motorcycle rider dies after being run over by garbage truck on SRP road

New Year’s Day collision on SRP Bridge

On January 1, a separate vehicular collision occurred along the SRP Bridge in Cebu City involving two sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

In an interview, Patrolman Djansen Pinili from the TEU on Thursday, January 1, said that both vehicles were traveling southbound toward Talisay City when the crash happened.

According to Pinili, the driver of the gray SUV alleged that the black SUV behind him was traveling at high speed and struck the rear-left portion of his vehicle, resulting in heavy damage to the black SUV’s front-right section.

The driver of the gray SUV is 58 years old and was reportedly traveling with seven passengers, while the driver of the black SUV is 54 years old.

No injuries were reported among those involved.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) Chairman Councilor Dave Tumulak was among the first responders at the scene and coordinated with emergency services.

Ambulance teams from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and the Philippine Red Cross responded to assess the passengers.

Traffic police said the investigation remains ongoing, as they are still awaiting statements from the driver of the black SUV.

READ: Holiday road crashes leave 4 dead, 414 injured – DOH

Pinili added that both vehicles are currently impounded at the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (CITOM) facility pending the completion of the investigation.

Authorities reminded motorists to exercise caution, especially during the holiday period, as traffic conditions and driver behavior remain key factors in road safety.

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