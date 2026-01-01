NBA: Curry scores 26 as Warriors top Hornets 

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles while defended by Kon Knueppel #7 and Collin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 31, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/AFP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stephen Curry scored 26 points in his annual homecoming game in Charlotte, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Hornets 132-125 on Wednesday in front of 19,685, the largest crowd ever at the Spectrum Center.

Brandon Podziemski and Jimmy Butler each had 19 points for the Warriors, who’ve won five of six games. Gui Santos added 13 points off the bench, hitting three 3s for Golden State, which went 24 of 49 from beyond the arc.

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Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 33 points, while LaMelo Ball finished with 27, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Rookie Kon Knueppel added 20 points in his return from a one-game absence because of a sprained ankle.

Charlotte played without starters Miles Bridges and Ryan Kalkbrenner because of injuries.

The Warriors led 69-64 lead at halftime behind four 3s and 15 points from Curry — who grew up in Charlotte and played college ball at nearby Davidson — and appeared on the verge of blowing out the Hornets after starting the third quarter on a 10-0 run. But Charlotte quickly turned the tables with Ball hitting three 3s, helping the Hornets put together a 32-12 run to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

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The momentum swung back to the Warriors after Podziemski knocked down two 3s to open the fourth.

The Warriors held the lead throughout the rest of the fourth quarter and Draymond Green’s tip-in off a Curry miss from deep with 1 minute remaining pushed the lead to six. Butler hit two free throws with 17 seconds left to seal the win.

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Podziemski finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range, including a leaning 3-pointer off one foot to beat the shot clock.

The Hornets lost despite outscoring the Warriors 56-32 in the paint.

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