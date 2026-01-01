Influential business leaders in the Philippines who died in 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Businesses in the Philippines usually treat year-end reviews as a means of assessing profits and losses to prepare for the year ahead, but before another year begins, the business community is also looking over the losses that extend beyond the financial.

From banking and energy to pharmaceuticals and technology, a number of the Philippines’ most influential business leaders passed on in 2025.

Below are the business figures whose deaths marked 2025.

Vivian Que Azcona—PHOTO FROM ACES AWARDS

Vivian Que Azcona

Vivian Que Azcona transformed Mercury Drug from a small family-owned enterprise into the country’s largest drugstore chain.

READ: Mercury Drug matriarch Vivian Que-Azcona dead at 69

Starting as a staff assistant in her father’s pharmacy business, Azcona rose through the ranks and became president of Mercury Drug in 1998. Under her leadership, the company expanded to more than 1,200 stores nationwide, far from its humble origins on Bambang Street in Manila.

Azcona died on April 5 from a liver ailment. She was 69.

Harry Liu

Harry Liu helped steer the Philippine Stock Exchange through one of its most turbulent periods, serving as president from 1998 to 1999 in the aftermath of the Asian currency crisis and property slump.

READ: Former PSE chair Harry Liu dies at 77

His tenure coincided with peso devaluation, rising corporate defaults and growing political uncertainty during the Estrada administration, all of which rattled investor confidence.

The veteran stockbroker died on July 1 at the age of 77.

Judy Araneta-Roxas

Judy Araneta-Roxas, though best known as the matriarch of the influential Araneta-Roxas clan and a staunch supporter of the Liberal Party, was also a prominent business leader in her own right.

She served as vice chair and senior executive vice president of the Araneta Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates, and was president of the Gerry Roxas Foundation, named after her late husband.

Her storied life spanned key moments in Philippine history, including surviving the 1971 bombing at Plaza Miranda.

Araneta-Roxas died on Aug. 26. She was 91.

Oscar Hilado

Oscar Hilado was a prominent figure in Philippine corporate leadership for more than five decades.

READ: Oscar Hilado: Legacy of purpose, principles

He joined Phinma Corp. in 1969 and later became one of its most respected leaders, while also serving on the boards of major companies including Philex Mining Corp., Smart Communications Inc., Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Rockwell Land Corp. and Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc.

Hilado was also a longtime patron of tennis and an advocate for education.

He died on Sept. 17 at the age of 87.

Oscar Reyes —PHOTO FROM MERALCO WEBSITE

Oscar Reyes

A veteran of the energy and oil sector, Oscar Reyes helped shape the Philippine power and fuel industries over several decades.

READ: In memoriam: Oscar Reyes, a visionary and prudent leader

He served as president and CEO of Meralco from 2012 to 2019, and earlier led Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. as president from 1997 to 2001, while also serving as country chair of Shell companies in the Philippines.

Reyes died on Oct. 3 at the age of 79.

Xavier Loinaz—CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Xavier Loinaz

Xavier “XP” Loinaz was one of the longest-serving leaders in the Philippine banking industry.

He served as CEO of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) from 1982 to 2004 and continued to guide the bank for an additional 16 years until 2020. His tenured spanned political upheavals and economic crises, including two people power revolutions, coup d’état attempts, the debt crisis in the 1980s and the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

READ: Banking luminary Xavier ‘XP’ Loinaz

Under Loinaz, BPI introduced the country’s first automated teller machines or ATMs in the early 1980s, launched internet banking in 1999 and pioneered bancassurance through acquisitions in insurance.

Loinaz died on Oct. 4 at the age of 81.

READ: Women leaders changing Philippine business landscape

Martin Tuason

Martin Tuason led Armscor Global Defense Inc. as its third-generation chief executive, overseeing the Philippine arms manufacturer from 2012 until his death.

READ: Martin Tuason, Armscor Global Defense CEO, dies at 51

He was an advocate of self-reliance in defense manufacturing and played a key role in the passage of the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act, which became a law about a year before he died.

Tuason died on Nov. 19. He was 51.

Cesar Buenaventura —PHOTO FROM ICTSI

Cesar Buenaventura

Cesar “CAB” Buenaventura was a trailblazer in Philippine corporate management, being the first Filipino to serve as CEO and chair of the Shell Group in the Philippines. He was also one of its longest-serving directors.

READ: Management guru Cesar Buenaventura dies at 96

He also sat on the boards of major firms, including Philippine Airlines and Ayala Corp. Regarded as a management guru, Buenaventura was conferred the prestigious “Management Person of the Year Award” in 1985.

He died on Dec. 10 at the age of 96.

Diosdado Banatao

Diosdado “Dado” Banatao was one of the most important and influential Filipinos in global technology, earning the tags the “Bill Gates of the Philippines” and the country’s “father of semiconductors.”

An electrical engineer from Cagayan Valley, Banatao made it big in Silicon Valley.

READ: Tributes to Dado Banatao pour in: ‘Benchmark for Filipino excellence’

He developed foundational semiconductor technologies still used in modern computing, including the first 10-Mbit Ethernet CMOS chip and system logic chipsets for the IBM PC-XT and PC-AT. There were also the first graphics accelerator chip and the pioneering local bus architecture that sped up computer performance.

READ: Business Leaders speak out as corruption cripples the economy

Banatao died on Christmas Day in the United States. He was 79. ///INQ

READ: Faces of Cebu 2025: Stories, leaders, and survivors of the year

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