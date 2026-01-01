‘Compassion, respect, hard work’: Gov. Pam’s call for Cebu in 2026

Cebu Gov. Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro | Cebu Provincial Capitol File Photo

CEBU CITY — Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro on New Year’s Day urged Cebuanos to move forward together with compassion, respect, and hard work as the province welcomes 2026.

On Thursday, January 1, Baricuatro called for unity and shared responsibility in building a more progressive Sugbo.

“A new year gives us a chance to begin again. To heal, to grow, and to choose to be better people, better neighbors, and better citizens,” she said.

READ: Faces of Cebu 2025: Stories, leaders, and survivors of the year

“Dili tanan nindot ang nahitabo sa milabay nga tuig. Pero daghan kaayo ta og nakat-unan, ug mas lig-on ta karon tungod niini,” Gov. Pam added.

(“The things that happened in the past year were not all beautiful. But the things we have learned from them make us stronger.” )

READ: Gov. Pam’s 1st Christmas message: ‘Choose peace, kindness’

Gov. Pam’s 3 core values

As the province steps into 2026, Baricuatro highlighted values she described as essential to progress: respect, compassion, and hard work.

Even small acts of kindness and integrity can have far-reaching effects on families and communities, she said.

The governor also expressed belief that “compassion can transform families, strong values can uplift communities, and unity can bring about significant change across the province.”

READ: Gov. Pam optimistic for Cebu in 2026

Meanwhile, Baricuatro reaffirmed her commitment as governor, pledging to lead with care, fairness, and integrity.

She said her administration will continue to prioritize people-centered governance, to listen to constituents, and “make decisions that serve the greater good of the province.”

“And as your Governor, I promise to continue leading with care, fairness, and integrity — always putting people first, always listening, and always choosing what is right for our province,” she said.

READ: Baricuatro, dark horse in Cebu gubernatorial race, proclaimed winner

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