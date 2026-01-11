FACES OF CEBU: Jacky and Leticia Avenido, Santo Niño’s tailors

For decades, Leticia and Jacky Avenido have been making and selling garments of the Santo Niño. | CDN Digital photos / Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — For devout locals, there is no mistaking the image of the Holy Child Jesus of Cebu with his richly embroidered red robes, a golden crown resting on dark curls.

Devotees have made copies of this regal image for centuries, and they are made vibrant by skilled garmentmakers like Jacky Avenido and her mother-in-law, Leticia.

The pair have been making and selling garments for the Holy Child for years in a stall near Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

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Years of devotion

Leticia said she had always been drawn to the Holy Child. It was no surprise, then, that making the Santo Niño’s garments became her livelihood, starting all the way back in 1988.

Now 66 years old, she raised her four children by selling religious items, which was her main source of income. Two of her kids have since followed suit and now sell alongside her near the Basilica.

“Kabahin na mi sa kasaysayan sa balaang bata. Dugay na kaayo ni among panginabuhi. Gagmay pa among mga anak hangtud nangapo na lang,” she said.

(We are already part of the history of the Holy Child. This has been our livelihood for a very long time, frbom when our children were still young until they already had grandchildren.)

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Jacky, on the other hand, spent her early years as a laundrywoman and pospas and champorado vendor in her hometown. Her faith grew deeper and she eventually decided to start selling religious items 15 years ago.

“Atong wala pako namaligya aning mga religious [items], naa jud koy giampo ni Santo Niño—akong giludhan dira sa simbahan. Iyang nahatag [ang akong giampo]. Mao naka huna-huna ko, maninda ko ani,” she shared.

(Before I started selling these religious items, I really prayed to the Santo Niño—I knelt there in the church. He granted what I prayed for. That’s when I thought of selling these items.)

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Jacky married Leticia’s son, with whom she has four children. Like her mother-in-law, crafting garments for the Holy Child has also become their family’s main livelihood.

“Nagtabang lang ko sauna, hangtud nga nakat-on niya. Tan-aw sab nako naa man diay koy talent sa paghimo-himo sa sanina ni Santo Niño (I was just helping out before, until I learned along the way and realized that I actually have a talent for making clothes for the Santo Niño),” she said.

“Sa sinugdanan, nag-try lang kog ginagmay hangtud naka-idea nakog akong own designs (When I first started, I only tried on a small scale until I came up with my own designs),” she added.

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‘Pailis’ ni Santo Niño

With decades of experience, both women have become favorites among devotees from across the country who wish to change their image’s vestments.

“Naay magpailis sa mga sanina ni Señor nga mga daan na. Ilang pailisan ug pabag-ohan ilabi na karon na umaabot na ang Sinulog, mao ni siya ang tulumanon na gyud,” Jacky said.

(There are people who have the old clothes of Señor replaced. They change them for new ones, especially now that Sinulog is approaching. This has already become their tradition.)

Leticia said devotees often sense their images “calling” to them when it is time for them to be changed.

“Pareho atong nahitabo atong trahedya, mga bagyo ug mga linog. Katong mga imahe nga naanod pag bagyo, naay uban napunit nila ug naluwas. Ilang gidala ug gipailisan sa amoa nga galapok-lapok,” she recalled.

(The same thing happened during the recent tragedy—storms and earthquakes. Some of the images were swept away by the storm, but others were rescued by people. They brought them to us and had them replaced because they were covered in mud.)

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“Kay kuno ang Santo Niño mora silag gimilagrohan kay nagpakita nga bisag gianod na, nagpakuha gyud. Nalubong na gud kuno unya nakit-an gihapon nila,” she added.

(They said the Santo Niño seemed miraculous because even though it had been swept away, it still appeared and was retrieved. It had supposedly been buried, yet people still found it.)

Aside from handcrafting garments, they also repair and repaint images, believing that taking care of the Holy Child’s appearance is one way of showing one’s devotion.

Faith in the Holy Child

For Jackie, keeping the tradition of “pailis” alive is an expression of faith and a way of sharing her belief with other people.

“Sama man ni akong pagtinda sa pagkatag sa pagtuo. Mora sad kog nag-evangelize, nangagda na milagroso ni siya. Kailangan mosalig lang,” she said.

(I see my selling as a way of spreading faith. It feels like I am also evangelizing, inviting people by sharing that this is miraculous. You just need to have faith.)

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She shared one of the many instances when she greatly felt the Santo Niño’s presence in her time of need was when she struggled to sustain her family’s finances.

“Kasuway ko nga struggle kaayo ko financially, nga maski unsaon nimog piyong di na ka makatug. Naa toy one time nibangon kog tungang gabii, na-gampo ra ko niya,” she said.

(I’ve experienced times when I really struggled financially, so much that no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t sleep. There was one night I woke up in the middle of the night, and all I did was pray to Him.)

“Buotan gyud siya kay pagka-ugma, naay naabot na customer. Tanang tindahan ila nang nasuroy, pero diri sila napadpad nako. Daghan kaayo silag gipalit nga nasulbad tanang akong giampo,” she added.

(He is really kind because the next day, a customer came. They had already visited many stores, but they ended up at mine. They bought a lot, and everything I had prayed for was answered.)

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Leticia had a similar experience years ago when she fell ill and couldn’t tend to her store during the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog season, a time when customers flock to the basilica.

“Katong gagmay pa ang akong mga anak, nasakit ko. Pero iya [Santo Niño] gyud kong gipabangon, iya gyud kong gipaari ug patindahon. Ingon ko, ‘Niño, ibaskog intawon ko para makatinda ko, hapit na raba imong pista.’ Novena man to. Iya jud kong gipalakaw,” she shared.

(When my children were still young, I fell seriously ill. But the Santo Niño truly lifted me up—He really brought me here to sell. I said, ‘Niño, please give me strength so I can sell; your feast is almost here.’ It was during the Novena. He really helped me stand up and sell again.)

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Santo Niño de Cebu

The Santo Niño was first brought to the Cebuanos in 1521, when conquistador Ferdinand Magellan presented an image to Rajah Humabon and his chief consort, Hara Humamay.

This marked the start of Christianity in the country, which has since grown as the biggest religion in the country under the Roman Catholic denomination.

Many devotees believe that God through the image of the Holy Child Jesus is a source of miracles, which is why its annual feast in January brings millions of people to Cebu.

For Leticia and Jacky, the Santo Niño is more than a religious symbol—it embodies protection, hope, and unwavering faith.

“Bisag unsa pay mahitabo, naa gyud na ang Santo Niño manalipod sa Cebu (No matter what happens, the Santo Niño will always protect Cebu),” Leticia said.