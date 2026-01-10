USPF Panthers tame UC in Cesafi 25 men’s volleyball tilt

USPF’s Jasper Judilla goes for a powerful spike during their match against UC at Cesafi 25 men’s volleyball. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers pulled off a statement win, stunning defending champion University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in straight sets as the Cesafi Season 25 men’s volleyball elimination round nears its end on Saturday, January 10, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

USPF took control early and never let go, dispatching the heavily favored Webmasters, 25–21, 25–21, 25–17. The victory bolstered the Panthers’ chances of clinching a spot in the playoffs.

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The Panthers built as much as a seven-point cushion in the winning set, racing to the match point at 24–17 behind a string of forced errors from UC.

USPF’s disciplined floor defense set the tone, while Spencer Carcueva and Jasper Judilla consistently converted on counterattacks to further seal the upset.

In the other match, former champions University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars booked a playoff spot after sweeping the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons, 25–21, 25–22, 25–12.

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Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats also emerged victorious, surviving a five-set thriller against the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

The Wildcats grabbed the first two sets before UV mounted a late rally to force a decider. CIT-U, however, held its nerve in the fifth set to escape with a 27–25, 25–21, 24–25, 17–25, 15–13 win.

The final match of the day between the USC Warriors and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters is still ongoing as of press time.

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