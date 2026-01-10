‘Illegal vehicle turning top traffic violation in 2025,’ says MMDA

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority( MMDA) said on Saturday, January, 10, that the top violation in 2025 was “illegal vehicle turning.”

Unattended illegal parking comes in second, by disregarding traffic signs, violation of number coding scheme, and attended illegal parking.

This list is based on the records of the MMDA’s Traffic Ticket Management Division.

With this, the MMDA reminded motorists to be disciplined and mindful of traffic regulations and violations such as illegal vehicle turning. It added that it is enforcing the Road Safety Action Plan, which aims to lessen road-related deaths, anchored on five pillars: road safety management, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response.

READ: DOTr stops license confiscation, extends settlement deadline

“This new year, be more disciplined and continue to follow traffic laws for smoother travel and safer roads for all road users,” the MMDA said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, upon assuming his new post, MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III recently vowed to shorten response time to road crashes to just five minutes, as he acknowledged that the top obstruction on Metro Manila roads was collision.

Torre said that the MMDA would “set benchmarks like five minutes for response [time and] 10 to 15 minutes for clearing.”

READ: MMDA launches website for traffic violators caught through NCAP

The No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) is currently in effect in Metro Manila, where traffic violations are captured via closed-circuit television. The footage will then be manually validated by MMDA staff and the Land Transportation Office.

NCAP violations may now be accessed through the MMDA portal with this feature: “Motorists will enter their plate and MV File number and view the evidence if their vehicle is tagged with a violation.” /das

READ: Cebu City to adopt digital payments for penalties

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