Swiss bar fire: Injured Filipino treated in Italy

MANILA, Philippines — Kean Kaisser Talingdan, the 16-year-old Filipino injured in the New Year’s Day fire in a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, is now receiving treatment in Italy with the assistance of the Philippine government.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday that it has taken timely and ongoing action on the matter after receiving a request for assistance.

According to the DFA, the Philippine Embassy in Berne immediately coordinated with Swiss authorities to verify Talingdan’s condition and whereabouts and maintained communication with his mother.

READ: Fire at Swiss Alps bar kills dozens, injures 100 during New Year revelry

“Following official confirmation, the Embassy worked closely with the Philippine Consulate General in Milan to ensure continuity of consular assistance after Mr. Talingdan’s medical transfer to Italy, where he is currently receiving treatment,” the DFA said.

“Throughout this period, the DFA and concerned Foreign Service Posts provided assistance while respecting the family’s request for privacy and adhering to hospital protocols,” it added.

The DFA also said it is facilitating medical support from the Assistance-to-Nationals Fund to address Talingdan’s medical needs.

Reports said dozens were killed and more than 100 were injured when the fire ripped through a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana.

Earlier, the Philippine government extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Swiss Confederation following the fire.

READ: Alpine bar fire: Filipino among dozens injured in New Year tragedy

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