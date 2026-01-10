USJ-R, CEC open Cesafi 25 12-under league with lopsided wins

USJ-R Baby Jaguars team at the Cesafi 25 | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons opened their Cesafi 25 12-under basketball season with convincing victories on Saturday, January 10, at the University of the Visayas Main Campus gymnasium.

The Baby Jaguars, coached by Edito Salacut, pulled away late to beat the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 53–29. DBTC stayed within striking distance for most of the game and even trailed by just a point, 22–21, entering the final period.

USJ-R, however, stepped on the gas in the closing stretch, unloading a decisive 28–8 run to build a lead that swelled to as much as 24 points.

Charles Macapaz and Kendhrick Abia led the Baby Jaguars, finishing with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

CEC Dragons team at the Cesafi 25 | CDN photo

In the other 12-under matchup, the CEC Dragons overwhelmed the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 74–36.

Shariff Jhalil Cañete Samad paced the Dragons with 19 points, while Francis Jeevan Macalisang and Perseus Berame chipped in 12 apiece.

READ: CIT-U Junior Wildcats claw USJ-R Baby Jaguars in Cesafi 15-under

CEC dominated from start to finish, stretching the margin up to 30 points and holding the Magis Eagles to just 10 points for most of the contest before late baskets in garbage time.

Meanwhile, Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats outlasted the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 54–45.

Feljun Abrenica topped CIT-U with 11 points, while Kendrick Khor and Phil Rowe Lagcao combined for 15 more.

Despite the loss, SCSC’s Nicolai Cabanero delivered the day’s highest individual scoring output with 25 points.

Cesafi 25 action resumes on Sunday, January 11, at 9 a.m. at the same venue, featuring four 15-under matches.

READ: Gilas Pilipinas men rally past Thailand to win SEA Games gold anew

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