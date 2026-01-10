COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

LOOK: Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo is the ninth contingent to perform for the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026. | via Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 has culminated on Saturday, January 10, bringing a total of 17 contingents from different barangays in Cebu City.

READ: LIVE: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Below is the full list of winners.

Marching Band / Brass Band Competition

Champion: Digos City National High School

Digos City National High School 1st Runner-Up: Silliman University

Silliman University 2nd Runner-Up: St. Paul University – Dumaguete

Street Dance Competition

Champion: Lumad Basakanon

Lumad Basakanon 1st Runner-Up: Lambo Mabolo

Lambo Mabolo 2nd Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble

Best in Musicality

Champion: Lambo Mabolo

Lambo Mabolo 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon

Lumad Basakanon 2nd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon

Banay Labangon 3rd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon

Banay San Nicolasnon 4th Runner-Up: Brgy. Babag

Best in Costume

Winner: Lambo Mabolo

Ritual Showdown

Champion: Lambo Mabolo

Lambo Mabolo 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon

Lumad Basakanon 2nd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon

Banay San Nicolasnon 3rd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon

Banay Labangon 4th Runner-Up: Tribu Bulaknon of Brgy. Babag

Tribu Bulaknon of Brgy. Babag 5th Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble

Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble 6th Runner-Up: Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts

READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’

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