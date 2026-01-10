COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026
By: Morexette Marie B. Erram January 10,2026 - 07:07 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 has culminated on Saturday, January 10, bringing a total of 17 contingents from different barangays in Cebu City.
READ: LIVE: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026
Below is the full list of winners.
Marching Band / Brass Band Competition
- Champion: Digos City National High School
- 1st Runner-Up: Silliman University
- 2nd Runner-Up: St. Paul University – Dumaguete
Street Dance Competition
- Champion: Lumad Basakanon
- 1st Runner-Up: Lambo Mabolo
- 2nd Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble
Best in Musicality
- Champion: Lambo Mabolo
- 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon
- 2nd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon
- 3rd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon
- 4th Runner-Up: Brgy. Babag
Best in Costume
- Winner: Lambo Mabolo
Ritual Showdown
- Champion: Lambo Mabolo
- 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon
- 2nd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon
- 3rd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon
- 4th Runner-Up: Tribu Bulaknon of Brgy. Babag
- 5th Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble
- 6th Runner-Up: Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts
READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’
CDN Digital Sinulog 2026 coverage is Co-presented by:
- Contempo Property Holdings Inc.
- BingoPlus
- City Di Mare – (CDM) proudly celebrates Sinulog 2026 with Cebuanos!
- Filipino Homes
- DMCI Homes
- Primary Homes Inc.
- Winzir
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