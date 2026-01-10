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COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram January 10,2026 - 07:07 PM
COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026
LOOK: Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo is the ninth contingent to perform for the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026. | via Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 has culminated on Saturday, January 10, bringing a total of 17 contingents from different barangays in Cebu City.

READ: LIVE: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Below is the full list of winners.

Marching Band / Brass Band Competition

  • Champion: Digos City National High School
  • 1st Runner-Up: Silliman University
  • 2nd Runner-Up: St. Paul University – Dumaguete

Street Dance Competition

  • Champion: Lumad Basakanon
  • 1st Runner-Up: Lambo Mabolo
  • 2nd Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble

Best in Musicality

  • Champion: Lambo Mabolo
  • 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon
  • 2nd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon
  • 3rd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon
  • 4th Runner-Up: Brgy. Babag

Best in Costume

  • Winner: Lambo Mabolo

Ritual Showdown

  • Champion: Lambo Mabolo
  • 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon
  • 2nd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon
  • 3rd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon
  • 4th Runner-Up: Tribu Bulaknon of Brgy. Babag
  • 5th Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble
  • 6th Runner-Up: Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts

READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’

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TAGS: Cebu, Cebu Daily News, Sinulog 2026, Sinulog sa Dakbayan
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