United Prep Canada’s Tony Tan partners with Sinag Liga Asya

Sinag Liga Asya chairman Rocky Chan (left) and Tony Tan | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — United Prep Canada, led by head coach Tony Tan, has officially confirmed its participation in the Sinag Liga Asya (SLA) Junior World Showcase 2026, set to be held in Cebu later this year.

The partnership was announced on Saturday, January 10, through Sinag Liga Asya’s official Facebook page. SLA chairman Rocky Chan joined United Prep Canada director Tony Tan and marketing director Jerome Christopher Hernandez in formalizing the collaboration.

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The announcement came alongside Tan’s appointment as the new head coach of the San Sebastian College – Recoletos Golden Stags. The appointment marked a new chapter for both the NCAA squad and United Prep Canada.

The SLA Junior World Showcase 2026 is scheduled from July 1 to 5 in Cebu. The venue and complete list of participating teams will be announced in the coming months.

NCAA tactician

A Davao-born tactician, Tan grew up in Calgary, Canada. He will steer the Golden Stags in the upcoming NCAA Season 102 men’s basketball tournament. He replaces Rob Labagala, who was appointed to the post last year.

Tan expected to bring in a coaching staff largely composed of United Prep Canada personnel. This same group is also slated to lead the Canadian side when it competes in Cebu this July.

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Elite junior teams

Among those joining Tan’s staff are newly appointed Golden Staglets head coach Airness Alao. Rodney Santos, EJ Feihl, Won Ajl, Migo Santos, Louie Empleo, Gab Mallari, Bonbon Custodio, Kim De Pedro, and BJ De Pedro will also be among the staffers.

Aside from United Prep Canada, the SLA Junior World Showcase 2026 is expected to feature elite junior-level teams from the Philippines and abroad. These include squads from the United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Austria, and the United Kingdom. They will all converge in Cebu for a week of high-level basketball action.

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