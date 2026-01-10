Lambo Mabolo shines in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

The Lambo Mabolo dance contingent. | CDN Digital photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 has named a new champion for its Ritual Showdown and it’s the contingent from Barangay Mabolo.

Lambo Mabolo bagged the championship, besting 16 other contingents from different barangays in the city.

They also ranked 1st runner up in the Street Dance category, with Lumad Basakanon still the defending champion.

Lambo Mabolo also took home special awards, including Best in Costume and 1st runner up in the Best in Musicality.

Sinulog sa Dakbayan culminated on Saturday, January 10 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Aside from the Street Dance and Ritual Showdown, the event also included the Brass Band segment, with Digos City National High School as the champion.

Below is the complete list of winners.

Marching Band / Brass Band Competition

Champion: Digos City National High School

1st Runner-Up: Silliman University

2nd Runner-Up: St. Paul University – Dumaguete

Street Dance Competition

Champion: Lumad Basakanon

1st Runner-Up: Lambo Mabolo

2nd Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble

Best in Musicality

Champion: Lambo Mabolo

1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon

2nd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon

3rd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon

4th Runner-Up: Brgy. Babag

Best in Costume

Winner: Lambo Mabolo

Ritual Showdown

Champion: Lambo Mabolo

1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon

2nd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon

3rd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon

4th Runner-Up: Tribu Bulaknon of Brgy. Babag

5th Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble

6th Runner-Up: Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts

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