Lambo Mabolo shines in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 has named a new champion for its Ritual Showdown and it’s the contingent from Barangay Mabolo.
Lambo Mabolo bagged the championship, besting 16 other contingents from different barangays in the city.
They also ranked 1st runner up in the Street Dance category, with Lumad Basakanon still the defending champion.
Lambo Mabolo also took home special awards, including Best in Costume and 1st runner up in the Best in Musicality.
Sinulog sa Dakbayan culminated on Saturday, January 10 at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Aside from the Street Dance and Ritual Showdown, the event also included the Brass Band segment, with Digos City National High School as the champion.
Below is the complete list of winners.
Marching Band / Brass Band Competition
- Champion: Digos City National High School
- 1st Runner-Up: Silliman University
- 2nd Runner-Up: St. Paul University – Dumaguete
Street Dance Competition
- Champion: Lumad Basakanon
- 1st Runner-Up: Lambo Mabolo
- 2nd Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble
Best in Musicality
- Champion: Lambo Mabolo
- 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon
- 2nd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon
- 3rd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon
- 4th Runner-Up: Brgy. Babag
Best in Costume
- Winner: Lambo Mabolo
Ritual Showdown
- Champion: Lambo Mabolo
- 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon
- 2nd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon
- 3rd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon
- 4th Runner-Up: Tribu Bulaknon of Brgy. Babag
- 5th Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble
- 6th Runner-Up: Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts
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