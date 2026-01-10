IBF: Miel Fajardo to face Tobias Reyes in world title eliminator

Miel Fajardo | FB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—World-rated Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo is one step closer to a world title shot after the International Boxing Federation (IBF) ordered him to face Argentinian challenger Tobias Reyes in a final world title eliminator.

The announcement came Friday, January 9, via Viva Promotions’ official Facebook page. It highlighted the ongoing effort to rebuild Fajardo’s career toward a world championship opportunity.

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“With fewer than three fights into the rebuild, together with MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons, we have once again delivered on our promise to Miel Fajardo and his team. We have officially received the order letter for Filipino contender Miel Fajardo to face Argentine challenger Tobias Reyes in an IBF Final World Title Eliminator. Viva Team Miel Fajardo! Viva RCT Hong Kong! Viva Manny Pacquiao Promotions,” the statement read.

Fajardo is promoted by Viva Promotions alongside Hong Kong-based RCT Boxing Promotions.

World no. 5

Currently ranked No. 5 in the IBF flyweight division, Fajardo, pending successful negotiations faces No. 3-ranked Reyes. The winner will secure the mandatory No. 1 challenger spot for the IBF world flyweight title. Japan’s Masamichi Yabuki currently holds the title.

Fajardo rose up the rankings after a strong 2025 campaign, which included capturing the IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title. In September of that year, the 25-year-old defeated fellow Filipino and Cebu-based Esneth Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym via unanimous decision in Manila.

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Fajardo now holds a 13-3-2 record, including 11 knockouts, while 27-year-old Reyes boasts an 18-1-1 record with 16 knockouts. With their high knockout rates and impressive records, their IBF eliminator clash promises to be a must-watch showdown.

Fastest knockout

Cebuano boxing fans perhaps best remember Fajardo for one of the fastest knockouts in Philippine boxing history. In August 2023, he scored a first-round technical knockout (TKO) against ARQ Boxing Stable’s John Paul Gabunilas in Mandaue City. He floored his opponent three times and ended the bout within the first minute.

Last year, he secured the IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title via a unanimous decision win against another Cebu-based boxer. This was Esneth Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym. That victory helped Fajardo rise higher in the IBF rankings.

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