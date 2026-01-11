Daily Gospel, January 11, 2026

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 11, 2026, which is the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

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Daily Gospel, January 10, 2026

Daily Gospel, January 9, 2026

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 3, 13-17.

Then Jesus came from Galilee to John at the Jordan to be baptized by him.

John tried to prevent him, saying, “I need to be baptized by you, and yet you are coming to me?”

Jesus said to him in reply, “Allow it now, for thus it is fitting for us to fulfill all righteousness.” Then he allowed him.

After Jesus was baptized, he came up from the water and behold, the heavens were opened (for him), and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove (and) coming upon him.

And a voice came from the heavens, saying, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

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