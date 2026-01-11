Alex Eala loses to Chinese Wang Xinyu in ASB Classic semifinals

Alexandra Eala (ASB Classic)

MANILA, Philippines – Seventh seed Chinese Wang Xinyu survived match point and dashed Filipino Alexandra Eala’s finals hope with a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win in the ASB Classic semifinals in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Eala bounced back from a 1-5 deficit to win the opening set.

READ: Alex Eala crushes rising Croatian star to reach ASB quarterfinals

Force the decider

Trailing again in the second set, 2-3, Eala grabbed the lead at 5-3 but Wang swept the next four games to force the decider.

Wang led 4-0 in the third set before Eala rallied to within 4-5. The Chinese then won the next two games to claim the match in just under three hours.

READ: No doubt Alex Eala is biggest PH sports figure of the year

“’Til my heart stops. So close yet so far,” the 20-year-old Eala posted on Instagram.

Wang said Eala was “an absolute fighter.”

Crazy battle

“It was a crazy battle from the start to the end, for sure. I feel more pressure when I’m up 5-0 than when we were love-love. I’m just really happy that I got through this one today and through to my first ever final (here),” Wang said in the post-match interview.

READ: Alex Eala, partner bow to Chinese duo in ASB Classic doubles semis

The ASB Classic website reported that hundreds of Filipinos snapped up ground passes and gathered around Centre Court and giant screens to cheer on Eala, “creating one of the loudest atmospheres of the tournament.”

Wang, 24, will play in her second career final following a runner-up finish at the Berlin Open in June last year.

She will face top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, a 7-6 (5), 6-2 winner over third seed Iva Jovic of the United States.

“We practiced together before the tournament, so I knew what to expect from her. Even then, she’s really surprised me with the way she’s striking the ball and moving really well. Many, many more titles for her to come, definitely in the future,” the World No. 31 Svitolina said about her 18-year-old opponent.

Eala beat No. 5 Marga Linette of Poland, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinal on Friday. Her other victories were over Croatians Donna Vekic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 (first round), and Petra Marcinko, 6-0, 6-2 (second round). (PNA)

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