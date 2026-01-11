Binaliw landfill collapse: Search, rescue continue amid heavy rains

Search and rescue teams look for people after a landslide at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City on January 9, 2026. Rescue workers searched on January 9 for dozens of people buried under a mountain of garbage that collapsed at a landfill in the central Philippines, killing at least one. | Photo by Cheryl Baldicantos / AFP

CEBU CITY — Despite the heavy downpour on Saturday, search and rescue operations continued at the Binaliw landfill as authorities confirmed four fatalities, 12 injured, and 34 individuals still missing.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said two of the casualties have yet to be retrieved due to heavy structural obstructions at the site.

“As of now, we still have not been able to retrieve two of the casualties because of the massive beams. We are using the appropriate equipment, and operations to remove the beams are ongoing,” Tumulak said.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse possibly linked to 6.7 quake, Tino’s heavy rains

Tumulak said rescue teams are continuing debris-clearing operations, but could not yet confirm whether there are signs of life beneath the rubble.

“We are still clearing debris. We cannot say at this point whether there are signs of life or none,” he told the Inquirer.

READ: Archival: DENR must answer for lapses in Binaliw landfill case

Despite the challenges, Tumulak said search and rescue operations will continue until today, January 11.

He stressed that the effort is still classified as a search and rescue mission, not yet a recovery operation.

Tumulak said the downpour posed a serious threat to the rescuers, but despite this, they unanimously agreed to continue the operations, in deference to the families waiting anxiously outside the site.

“Based on our discussions with the rescuers, everyone decided to continue. We owe it to the families who are waiting outside. This is very difficult, very painful,” Tumulak said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP