Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 draws 12,000 spectators

Performers dance through Osmeña Boulevard during the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 on Saturday. | CDN Digital Photo / Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Bright costumes, steady drumbeats, and rain-soaked streets defined Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 as thousands lined Cebu’s main roads to witness the event on Saturday, January 10.

Around 12,000 people gathered to watch the street parade and ritual showdown, which started at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and culminated at the Cebu City Sports Center, according to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Despite the rainy afternoon, 17 contingents from schools and barangays across Cebu City continued their performances along Colon Street and Osmeña Boulevard, with spectators watching from the sidelines.

READ: LIST: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 to showcase 17 brgy, school contingents

The CCPO reported no major incidents throughout the event, with a total of 771 security personnel deployed along the parade route and inside the ritual showdown venue at the CCSC to maintain order and public safety.

Prayer through dancing

Beyond the smooth flow, this year’s Sinulog sa Dakbayan also became a space for prayer and personal devotion for many performers.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Choreographers, performers reflect on festival preparations

Seventeen-year-old dancer Darryl Velasco of Aktibong Binaliwhanon said he dedicated their performance to the victims of the tragedy at the Binaliw landfill, where a landslide occurred on January 8, leaving several people dead and many others still missing.

“Nagampo ko na makita na intawn ang missing sa amoang barangay, ug unta daghan pa nila ang buhi. Sa tanang pamilya adto na naghuwat, unta hatagan silag kusog,” Velasco told CDN Digital.

READ: COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

(I pray that the missing persons from our barangay will be found, and I hope that many of them are still alive. To all the families who are waiting, may they be given strength.)

Meanwhile, several other contingents also used their performances to offer prayers to the Sto. Niño, seeking protection and guidance for Cebu amid current challenges.

Groups such as the Banauan Cultural Group offered prayers for the families affected by the recent earthquake and typhoons, while Pundok Luzinians used their performance to call attention to corruption and flood-control issues.

Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 winners

The Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 concluded with the following winners of the street dance and ritual showdown contests:

Street Dance

Champion: Lumad Basakanon

Lumad Basakanon 1st Runner-Up: Lambo Mabolo

Lambo Mabolo 2nd Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble

Ritual Showdown

Champion: Lambo Mabolo

Lambo Mabolo 1st Runner-Up: Lumad Basakanon

Lumad Basakanon 2nd Runner-Up: Banay San Nicolasnon

Banay San Nicolasnon 3rd Runner-Up: Banay Labangon

Banay Labangon 4th Runner-Up: Tribu Bulaknon of Brgy. Babag

Tribu Bulaknon of Brgy. Babag 5th Runner-Up: Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble

Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble 6th Runner-Up: Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts

The Sinulog sa Dakbayan is a street dancing and ritual competition held to honor Señor Sto. Niño.

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