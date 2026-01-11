Rainy Sunday in PH due to amihan, shear line, easterlies

Satellite photo from Pagasa on January 11, 2026 at 7 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — The shear line, northeast monsoon (amihan) and the easterlies are forecast to bring rainy weather all over the country on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa warned of scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms brought by the shear line in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring light rains in Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, the rest of Calabarzon, Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

The same weather system will bring isolated light rains in Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon, state meteorologists reported.

On the other hand, the easterlies will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur; as well as isolated rain showers to the rest of the country.

Pagasa also warned of strong to gale-force winds caused by the northeast monsoon particularly in north and northeast Luzon.

Due to the monsoon, wind speeds of 45 to 63 kilometers per hour are forecast in Cagayan and the eastern coast of Isabela, Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte.

These winds will bring waves as high as 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

With this, the state weather bureau warned that sea travel may be risky for small seacraft within 30 nautical miles from the coasts of the affected areas.

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