Negros Occidental Capitol, 2 other buildings now use solar power

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BACOLOD CITY – The Negros Occidental provincial government is now harnessing solar power in three of its six designated buildings as part of its commitment to utilizing green energy in these facilities.

As of Friday, the solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the Provincial Capitol Building, Food Terminal Market and the Negros Residences were already fully operational.

“The full operation of three solar power project reflects our commitment to sustainability, with more green energy initiatives planned for 2026,” Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said in a statement.

In April last year, the province partnered with renewable energy solutions firm WeGen Energy Philippines Inc. for the installation of a total capacity of 1,270.5 kilowatt peak (kWp) in six government structures.

Before the end of 2025, WeGen Energy completed the installation of PV systems for the first three buildings.

The Provincial Capitol has a system size of 140.8 kWp; Food Terminal Market, 99 kWp; and Negros Residences, 68.2 kWp. All of these structures are located in Bacolod City.

The rest are the Negros First Cyber Centre that is also located in this city, 588.5 kWp; Lorenzo D. Zayco District Hospital in Kabankalan City, 220 kWp; and the Valeriano Gatuslao District Hospital in Himamaylan City, 154 kWp.

Data from the provincial government show that the solar PV systems will supply at least 40 percent of its power requirements and will result in an estimated savings of P9.637 million annually or P404.537 million in 25 years.

“By implementing rooftop solar projects across various provincial entities, the provincial government is leading by example and turning its commitments into action,” it added, citing the province’s SecuRE Negros roadmap for renewable energy development.

The solar power project also adheres to the directive of the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee, led by the Department of Energy through Resolution No. 8, series of 2023, for all government entities to source at least 20 percent of their energy requirements from renewable sources.

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