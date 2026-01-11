Bong Go reiterates need for halfway houses near key gov’t hospitals

Senator Bong Go. | File pohoto

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go renewed attention to the often-overlooked role of patient watchers, emphasizing that the burden of illness extends beyond those confined in hospital beds to the relatives who remain by their side day and night.

The senator underscored that families who take turns as designated bantay (guardian)—whether a spouse, parent, grandchild, or pamangkin (niece/nephew)—absorb the emotional, physical, and financial strain that comes with prolonged hospitalization.

Go, Vice Chair of the Senate Health Committee, noted that while clinical treatment focuses on the patient, recovery is closely tied to the endurance and presence of those accompanying them.

READ: Labella wants a ‘halfway house’ to shelter homeless

“Hindi lang pasyente ang may dinadala sa ospital. May asawa, magulang, apo, o pamangkin na naiwan ang trabaho at pamilya para magbantay,” Go said. “Sila ang tahimik na sumusuporta sa paggaling, kahit pagod at kapos, tuloy pa rin.”

The remarks follow Go’s recent visit to Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Balay Pahulayan in Davao City, where he personally checked on families temporarily staying near the hospital.

READ: Sen. Bong Go pushes for more bills to build, upgrade public hospitals

Go reiterated that policies and programs must recognize patient watchers as part of the healthcare equation. He said that modest interventions—food, temporary shelter, and transport assistance—can ease daily pressures that accumulate over weeks or months of hospital stays.

“May mga pamilyang salitan ang pagbabantay—minsan ang asawa, minsan ang anak, minsan ang apo,” he added. “Kahit simpleng tulong sa pagkain o pamasahe, malaking ginhawa na ‘yan sa kanila.”

Go also shared that his concept of halfway houses was inspired years ago in Davao City during the administration of then Davao Mayor Rodrigo Duterte. From those early beginnings, the concept evolved into a model for national hospitals—an initiative designed to alleviate the hardship of families and other companions who often travel and bear silent sacrifices for their patients.

Other similar facilities championed by Go, whether already constructed or in various stages of development, are located at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, and Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.

The senator also pointed to the continued operation of Malasakit Centers as a complementary support mechanism for families struggling with medical costs. He is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the program nationwide. The law established one-stop shops inside government hospitals to help patients and their families reduce out-of-pocket expenses by coordinating assistance from various agencies.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), Malasakit Centers have already assisted more than 17 million Filipinos since the program’s rollout, with facilities operating in hospitals across the country. Go said these centers help prevent families from sinking deeper into debt while caring for sick relatives.

Go stressed that sustained attention to patient watchers should inform future discussions on healthcare access and social support, noting that their sacrifices are integral to patient recovery. He added that recognizing their role is a matter of practical policy, not symbolism.

May mga bantay na ilang linggo o buwan nang hindi umuuwi,” Go said. “Kung tutulungan natin sila kahit sa maliit na paraan, mas nagiging magaan ang laban ng buong pamilya.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP