Cebu readies for ASEAN 2026 meetings, vows full support to nat’l gov’t

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro (left) and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival (right) in a meeting to discuss preparations for Cebu’s hosting of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) at the Capitol Social Hall on January 6, 2026. | Photo from Cebu Provincial Government

CEBU CITY — Cebu province has declared its readiness to support the national government as preparations begin for the Philippines’ hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Meetings.

Cebu is slated to host a total of 14 ministerial meetings and 19 senior officials’ meetings throughout the year, according to the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7).

This includes the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 that will be held at the NuStar Convention Center in Cebu City. Meanwhile, its Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) component is scheduled at the Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-Lapu City from January 27 to 30, 2026.

READ: Asean Tourism Forum: Mandaue turns on the lights for int’l event

The events are expected to draw tourism ministers, senior officials, exhibitors, buyers, and media representatives from across Southeast Asia.

Coordination meetings between national agencies and the provincial governments of Cebu and Bohol have already been conducted to align preparations, ceremonial routes, host circuits, and pre- and post-event tours.

READ: 80-100% occupancy in Cebu hotels expected in January — DOT-7

The provincial government, for its part, is prepared to lend assistance to the national government to ensure the successful staging of ASEAN activities in Cebu.

“We want to show that we are capable,” said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

She emphasized the importance of cooperation among government agencies, local government units, and the public in demonstrating Cebu’s capability as an international host.

The governor also urged Cebuanos to be supportive and helpful during the ASEAN meetings, noting that the events provide an opportunity to showcase the province’s hospitality and organizational capacity.

On the other hand, asked informally about how Cebu might present its local culture to ASEAN delegates, Baricuatro cited lechon as a top choice should the province be given the chance to showcase Cebuano cuisine, as it reflects the province’s rich food heritage and hospitality.

The Philippines has been chosen to chair this year’s ASEAN Summit. Hosting duties fell to Manila after Myanmar had skipped its turn.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to step in, even though the Philippines wasn’t originally scheduled to chair the regional bloc until 2027. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

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