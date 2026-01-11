Gov Pam defends Imee Marcos amid Basilica dress code backlash

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro with Sen. Imee Marcos | Photo from Pam Baricuatro Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro came to the defense of Sen. Imee Marcos who faced online backlash over alleged violation of the dress code during the latter’s visit to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

On Sunday, Baricuatro urged Cebuanos to forgive in the senator and called for kindness and understanding in the spirit of Fiesta Señor.

Not be quick to judge

“To my fellow Cebuanos: let’s not be quick to judge. Let’s embody the Sinulog spirit—kindness and generosity to everyone. To our guests: you are welcome here, and we appreciate your respect for our traditions,” she said in a statement posted on Facebook.

READ: Basilica to implement dress code policy starting Oct. 1

Baricuatro acknowledged the importance of observing church dress codes but emphasized hospitality and compassion, especially during the Sinulog, which she described as a celebration of culture, faith, and community.

“Sinulog is a time for celebration, culture, and community. I deeply respect our church dress codes, and I also believe in showing hospitality to all who come to our city,” the governor said.

READ: Basilica implements dress code rule: Many still failed to comply

Marcos suprose visit to Basilica

Marcos earlier drew criticism after photos circulated online showing her wearing a sleeveless red blouse during her surprise visit to the Basilica.

Netizens questioned why the senator was allowed to enter despite the church’s strict attire guidelines.

This prompted the Augustinian community to issue a statement urging the faithful to maintain reverence and discipline regardless of others’ actions.

But the church’s response did not sit well with social media users, particularly churchgoers who pointed out unfair implementation of the dress code policy.

Misunderstanding

For her part, Baricuatro took partial responsibility for the incident, saying she failed to remind Marcos about the Basilica’s dress code prior to the visit.

She shared a photo of them from earlier that day, noting that the senator had informed her she would attend the Novenario later.

Furthermore, the governor said some misunderstanding may have occurred, especially during the high-profile visit, and called on the public to choose understanding over judgment.

“We’re all learning and sometimes missteps happen. As a government official who relies on protocol officers, I’ve seen how small misunderstandings can occur, and I choose understanding over judgment,” explained Baricuatro.

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