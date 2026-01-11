Civic group Bayan Central Visayas criticizes Cebu PTF-Elcac

Bayan Central Visayas criticizes the newly established Cebu PTF-Elcac. | CDN File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Progressive civic group Bayan Central Visayas has spoken against the recent creation of the Cebu Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-Elcac), emphasizing how militarized solutions will not end the social and economic problems in the province.

In a statement released on Friday, January 9, Bayan Central Visayas Chairman Jaime Paglinawan criticized the task force created under Executive Order No. 61, Series of 2025.

”We must understand that Cebu’s crisis is not a security problem. It is hunger, joblessness, rising prices, unsafe workplaces, lack of affordable housing, weak health services, and worsening environmental destruction experienced by Cebuanos,“ part of the statement read.

READ: Bayan Group slams Marcos’ ‘unrealistic’ Christmas message

Safety neglected

The group cited the recent collapse of the Binaliw landfill as one of the many examples of the supposed neglect and environmental abuse faced by Cebuanos.

They emphasized how workers and residents have long warned about the dumpsite’s hazards. These include the increasing pile of garbage, contaminated air and water, and lack of safety measures in the area.

”While Binaliw is in Cebu City and may not be directly a constituent under the provincial government, this disaster is not isolated. This is experienced across Cebu province. Cebuanos die because of the unsafe working conditions,“ the group said.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: 6 dead, 30 missing as search, rescue ops continue

As of Sunday morning, January 11, a total of six individuals have been confirmed dead while 30 remain missing. Bayan considered the Binaliw landfill landslide a wake-up call for the government.

”We urge you to revoke Executive Order No. 61 and scrap the Cebu PTF-Elcac. Do not allow Cebu to become a testing ground for programs that criminalize dissent while communities are buried, literally and figuratively, under poverty,“ they said.

Moreover, they said that creating another Elcac body, mirroring the national task force, only diverts public funds from the actual needs of the public.

The group also referred to a 2024 call by United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Irene Khan. The call urged the abolition of the national Elcac, which she described as ”outdated.“

They said the UN has linked Elcac structures to red-tagging, harassment, and threats against activists, workers, journalists, and community leaders.

READ: NTF-ELCAC is a useless agency

Bayan argued that the provincial government ignored these international warnings. Instead, the government localized a system flagged as harmful to peace and civil liberties.

Cebu PTF-Elcac

The executive order, issued by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, directs security forces, civilian agencies, and civil society groups to coordinate anti-insurgency efforts across Cebu.

Under the order, the Cebu PTF-Elcac is directed to create a provincial peace and order framework. It is also tasked to ensure that conflict-affected areas in the province receive government services and development programs.

However, Bayan stressed that the initiative only serves as a ”threat against ordinary people.“ They pointed out that similar task forces have been used to surveil, harass, and intimidate progressive individuals and organizations.

”We call to you, Governor Baricuatro, this is your chance to correct course. Cebu does not need more task forces. It needs justice, safe communities, protected environments, and a government that truly serves the people,“ the group said.

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