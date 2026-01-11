PNP Chief orders probe into Negros Oriental fatal police shooting

Acting PNP Nartatez wants a deep probe into the Negros Oriental police shooting that ended with four fatalities. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez ordered a thorough probe into the case of a police sergeant involved in the fatal shooting of a civilian and three policemen in Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

This directive comes after Police Sergeant Bonifacio Saycon allegedly shot a woman inside a bar and three policemen on the night of January 9. One of the killed officers is the Sibulan Municipal Police Station chief.

Saycon surrendered to the Tanjay City Police an hour after the violent attack.

READ: Negros Oriental shootings: Civilian, 3 cops killed in Sibulan

“While the involved policeman is already under police custody, I have directed the authorities to investigate the case thoroughly and ensure that there will be no cover-ups,” Nartatez said in a statement.

The PNP chief added that the criminal and administrative cases filed against Saycon will be “airtight” to ensure the sergeant’s dismissal from the PNP and his conviction.

On top of administrative charges, Saycon is also facing multiple criminal charges, including murder, according to the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region.

READ: Cop arrested after killing civilian, 3 officers in Negros Oriental town

Meanwhile, Nartatez reminded all unit commanders and leaders to “uphold discipline and professionalism” among their officers, warning that “failure to enforce standards will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Furthermore, he warned that the PNP has a “zero tolerance policy” against cops who compromise the integrity of the police force.

“All PNP personnel are reminded that they are expected to remain physically, emotionally and psychologically fit to perform their duties at all times. Any behavior that impairs judgment, weakens control, or poses risk to others is unacceptable,” Nartatez said.

“Wearing the uniform is a privilege that carries immense responsibility. Discipline, accountability and integrity are non-negotiable in ensuring that the organization remains worthy of the trust and confidence of the Filipino people,” he added. /apl

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