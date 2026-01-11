Stars and Rewards Align: Day 2 of the BingoPlus Sinulog Festival Mall Show 2026 

The rhythm, dance, and vibrant warmth of Cebu are reaching a fever pitch as the 2026 Sinulog Festival draws near. To kick off the country’s grandest celebration, BingoPlus—the nation’s leading live-streaming bingo platform—returned as a major festival sponsor, bringing a whirlwind of entertainment and rewards to SM Seaside City Cebu. The festivities began on January 9, 2026, launching a three-day mall show packed with interactive booths, exclusive prizes, and a first look at the future of digital entertainment.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the games, meet your favorite stars, and bring home amazing rewards.

Heartthrobs and “Kilig” Moments

The excitement peaked on January 10, the second day of the event, with special performances by Seth Fedelin, Patrick Quiroz, and Larkin Castor. The three heartthrobs energized the crowd with “kilig”-filled numbers, even taking a moment to share their love for the Queen City of the South. Though no strangers to Cebu, the trio expressed that every visit feels like a brand-new experience thanks to the unmatched energy of the Cebuano fans.

A New Era: BingoPlus x GMA Vertical Drama

In an era where scrolling through social media is the primary way we consume content, BingoPlus has partnered with GMA Network to innovate the Filipino viewing experience. Together, they introduced GMA Vertical Drama: short-form, high-intensity series designed specifically for mobile viewing. Unlike traditional soap operas, these “bingeable” episodes last only 1–2 minutes, ensuring a fast-paced plot without the usual “drag.”

Leading ladies Andrea Torres, Roxie Smith, and Arra San Agustin graced the stage to represent their respective series: Babae sa Bintana, Billionaire Stole My Heart, and Too Young to Forget. During an engaging Q&A, they offered exclusive teasers and personal reflections on this new format.

“I have done a lot of soap operas, but I can truly say that what BingoPlus has created is something different,” shared Andrea Torres. “They make sure you won’t want to put your phone down because you’ll be dying to know what happens next.”

A Hub for Prizes and Entertainment

The mall floor was transformed into an interactive playground where registered attendees explored themed booths and engaged with popular on-ground influencers. The stakes were high, with lucky participants walking away with PHP 5,000 worth of SM gift certificates, high-tech gadgets, and Smart TVs.

The Sinulog Momentum Continues

BingoPlus is just getting started. The brand is set to keep the momentum going through the main festival on January 18, where they will debut a dedicated festival float featuring beloved Ka-BingoPlus personalities.

If you haven’t joined the fun yet, the final day of the mall show is happening today! Don’t miss your chance to experience the games, meet your favorite stars, and bring home amazing rewards. Admission is free, and the next big winner could be you.