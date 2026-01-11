Fil-Am activist voluntarily remains in AFP custody for treatment

INQUIRER files

LUCENA CITY — Fil-Am activist Chantal Anicoche has voluntarily chosen to stay under the custody of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to undergo medical treatment, the army said.

According to a press release issued Sunday morning, January 11, Anicoche executed an affidavit stating her intention to stay at the army hospital to receive the necessary medical care.

The Army’s 2nd Infantry Division (2ID), based at Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal, affirmed that Chantal Anicoche’s decision was “voluntary and performed without force or intimidation.”

The affidavit was executed in the presence of an independent third-party lawyer from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, it added.

READ: Group condemns killing of Cebuana activist turned ‘red fighter’, 3 others in NegOcc

“The 2nd Infantry Division honors her intent and recognizes the primacy of addressing her medical condition after she suffered difficult physical and mental challenges,” said Col. Michael Aquino, 2ID spokesperson and chief of the unit’s Public Affairs Office.

According to the military, Chantal Anicoche was found on Jan. 8 while hiding inside a hole in the ground near the site of an encounter between government troops and New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Sitio Mamara, Barangay Cabacao, Abra de Ilog town in Occidental Mindoro.

“She was among those left behind by the fleeing NPAs and was discovered about 400 meters from the encounter site. She had reportedly gone eight days without food and water,” the military said.

READ: Fil-Am activist Chantal Anicoche found alive in Occidental Mindoro

Chantal Anicoche was immediately brought to the military hospital at Camp Capinpin for medical attention.

Human rights and migrant groups, however, said Anicoche, a 25-year-old Filipino-American community organizer and recent psychology graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), went missing following military bombardment in the area during the encounter.

The groups have called for Anicoche’s immediate release from military custody. /apl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP