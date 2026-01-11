‘It is legal,’ PNP defends seizure Zaldy Co’s luxury cars

Former Ako-Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Sunday that they acted on “valid and existing legal authority” when they seized the luxury cars linked to former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.

The PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) followed due process, contrary to the claims of Co’s legal counsel, according to PNP Acting Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

READ: Zaldy Co: Hunt goes global, other countries, such as Portugal, alerted

“The operation was in compliance with an order from proper authorities. We want to assure the public that all actions of the Philippine National Police are legal and in accordance with the law,” the PNP chief said in a statement on Sunday.

This came after Ruy Rondain, Co’s legal counsel, said that the former congressman’s vehicles were “illegally” confiscated.

The lawyer also said Zaldy Co’s camp is planning to sue the PNP-HPG.

READ: Co’s lawyer eyes criminal, admin raps vs ‘illegal’ search and seizure

While he did not state specific charges, Rundain said Co’s camp will file criminal and administrative cases against members of the PNP-HPG and “maybe [the Bureau of] Customs, too.”

The PNP-HPG, along with the BOC and the Land Transportation Office, seized 14 luxury cars linked to Zaldy Co from his condominium unit in Taguig City on January 8.

These cars, which have since been turned over to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, include a Rolls-Royce, Toyota Sequoia, Cadillac Escalade and Lexus.

According to the HPG, the vehicles confiscated were registered to companies owned or linked to Zaldy Co, including Eco Leisure and Hospitality Holding Corporation, Misibis Resort and Hotel Management Incorporated and Sunwest Construction and Development Corporation.

READ: Luxury vehicles linked to Zaldy Co seized in Taguig City condo

In late 2025, Sandiganbayan declared Zaldy Co a fugitive after failing to face graft and malversation charges in court.

The charges were filed by the Office of the Ombudsman in relation to an allegedly anomalous P289.5-million road dike project at a river in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. /apl

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