Cebu, Manila cops relieved, under probe over rape, abuse allegations

Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame.

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered a deep probe into the rape and physical abuse allegations involving cops assigned in Manila and Cebu.

PNP Acting Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. instructed the Directors of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas to relieve the two policemen involved and place them under restrictive custody.

“Any complaint against our personnel is taken seriously not only to uphold discipline but also to send a strong message to the Filipino people that we do not condone any action that compromises the integrity and professionalism of their Philippine National Police,” Nartatez said in a statement on Sunday.

“These two cases will be investigated, and if they are found liable, we will make sure that they will not only be dismissed from the service but will also face criminal charges,” he added.

An initial probe revealed that the 27-year-old victim sought help from the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption after an alleged sexual assault by a Manila Police District officer.

READ: Police hunts down lieutenant for alleged rape

A medico-legal examination confirmed that the victim was raped. However, the suspect’s lawyer denied the rape allegation, claiming that the encounter was consensual.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage reportedly showed the suspect carrying an unconscious woman into a motel in Sampaloc on Dec. 4, 2025.

In Cebu, the initial investigation showed that the police officer and the victim were both riding their motorcycles when they had a heated altercation.

When they reached the village hall in Barangay Labangon, the cop got off his bike and allegedly punched the victim, a person with disability.

The incident was caught on CCTV footage that went viral on social media.

READ: Administrative rap filed vs 14 cops in rape-robbery case

Nartatez directed the immediate filing of both criminal and administrative cases against the involved police officers in line with the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure accountability within law enforcement ranks.

“We assure the public that due process is being strictly observed, and that administrative and criminal proceedings will take their course,” Nartatez said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP