Adiong: Impeachment case vs Marcos must be backed by facts, not rumors

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong —Photo courtesy of House PPAB

MANILA, Philippines — Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong on Sunday said that any impeachment case against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must be be backed by facts and meet the standards set by the 1987 Constitution.

Adiong maintained in his statement that the impeachment is a “solemn constitutional mechanism” that should not be politicized.

“Any impeachment complaint must be supported by clear facts and solid proof. Anything less will not pass constitutional scrutiny,” Adiong said.

READ: ‘No reason yet’ to impeach Marcos, say House minority members

He noted that the Constitution is clear on the need for fairness and procedural integrity, regardless of who is being accused.

“Impeachment is a serious constitutional process. It cannot be based on rumors, speculation, or political talk,” Adiong said.

He expressed confidence that the lower chamber will not be swayed by unverified claims or political narratives, underscoring that complaints must be judged on their legal and factual merits.

“Any complaint must be supported by clear facts and solid proof. That is the standard the House is bound to follow,” he said.

READ: Marcos reiterates: `I had no role’ in VP Sara impeachment

“Impeachment should never be used as a political tool. It exists for grave and provable offenses, not for creating noise,” Adiong added.

Adiong made the pronouncements amid rumors of impeachment complaints against Marcos, particularly after his alleged involvement in the flood control scandal, and the controversial insertions in the 2025 national budget. /cb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP